Duke vs. Florida State Prediction & Betting Tips - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The No.16-ranked Duke Blue Devils will visit the No.4-ranked Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, October 21st, in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup that is the seventh game of the season for both teams.

The Blue Devils are 5-1 with their only loss of the season coming against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Seminoles are undefeated 6-0, and looking to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.

Duke vs. Florida State game details

Game: Duke Blue Devils at Florida State Seminoles

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21st, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Duke vs. Florida State betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Duke Blue Devils +14.5(-110) Over 51.5(-110) +470 Florida State Seminoles -14.5(-110) Under 51.5(-110) -670

Duke vs. Florida State key stats

The Duke Blue Devils have averaged 31.2 points per game, which ranks 52nd out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 111th in passing offense and 18th in rushing offense. The Blue Devils have allowed just 9.8 ppg, which ranks fourth in the nation. Their passing defense ranks eighth, while their rushing defense ranks 61st.

Duke is led by Mike Elko, who is in his second season and has a 14-5 record with the Blue Devils. He is in his first head coaching gig after previously serving as a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and defensive backs coach at multiple stops.

The Florida State Seminoles have averaged 42.2 ppg, which ranks seventh in the nation. They rank 36th in passing offense and 44th in rushing offense. The Seminoles have allowed 18.3 ppg, which ranks 23rd. Their passing defense ranks 63rd, while their rushing defense is 70th.

Florida State is led by Mike Norvell, who is in his fourth season and has a 24-16 record with the Seminoles. He spent the previous four seasons leading the Memphis Tigers to a 38-16 mark.

Duke vs. Florida State betting prediction

The Florida State Seminoles have been one of the best all-around teams in college football this season. Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils, who are traditionally known to be a basketball school, have been elite defensively.

Duke has allowed more than seven points in just two of their six games. Their 21 points allowed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is the most they have given up all season. While the Seminoles should be able to remain undefeated, look for the Blue Devils to keep things close as they lose by no more than 14 points.

Pick: Duke Blue Devils +14.5 (-110)