"Dumbest odds I've seen" - CFB fans lose their minds over Arch Manning's odds of winning Heisman Trophy in 2025

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is one of the most hyped QBs in college football in recent memory. He is receiving this hype partially because of his play in limited minutes, and partially because of his last name. However, he is also receiving praise from experts, as many predict him to be one of the best QBs in college football next season.
Manning will be a full-time starter in college for the first time next season. Despite that, he is projected to be one of the NCAA's biggest stars. He is even viewed as a Heisman favorite. On Wednesday, analyst Brett McMurphy posted the Circa Sports odds, noting that Manning is currently the betting favorite and 5-1.
This led to some big reactions on X in the comments, as many fans questioned whether Manning is deserving as the Heisman betting favorite.
"These are the dumbest odds I’ve seen," one fan wrote.
"Arch Manning will win off name alone, it doesn’t matter how good he actually plays," one fan commented.
"Why is everyone so in love with Manning. If he that good shouldn't he been starting last year? I am not convinced," one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments.
"What has Arch Manning accomplished in his career to be the Heisman favorite????" one fan wrote.
"If Arch’s last name wasn’t Manning he wouldn’t be at the top," one fan commented.
"The jokes write themselves atp," one fan added.
Arch Manning is the Heisman Trophy favorite despite limited starting experience at the college level
Arch Manning has been a high-level prospect since before he started his college career. He was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class and Texas fans have been excited for him to start since he arrived two seasons ago. However, he has been the backup since becoming a Longhorn, playing behind Quinn Ewers.
This past season, Manning got his first starting opportunities, starting two games in September while Ewers was out with an injury. In those games, Manning helped lead the Longhorns to two victories, throwing for 250+ yards and two TDs in both games.
However, once Ewers got healthy, Manning stepped back into his backup role. As a result, Manning has not had the opportunity to start at the college level for an extended period, let alone for an entire season. So, it is possible that Manning goes through some growing pains this year.
