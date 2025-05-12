“Dumbest thing I ever saw”: CFB fans leave blunt opinions on Josh Pate’s post-spring top 20 rankings

CBS college football insider Josh Pate released his post-spring top 20 rankings on Monday, and some fans were stunned by some of the teams on his list.
Pate tweeted his rankings, and fans weren't shy about expressing their displeasure. Some questioned if it was a football top 20, while others warned the insider that he could have a long day reading the comments.
"Dumbest thing I ever saw," a fan wrote.
"What sport are you ranking here?" another fan wrote.
"Brother I’m not gonna say anything but good luck it’s gonna be a rough morning on here 😂," one fan commented.
Some criticized Pate as they believed he had some teams ranked too high, particularly the No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers. Most analysts are leaning towards programs coming off more successful seasons, like Texas or Penn State.
Among the other teams most questioned in the rankings were Alabama (4), Oklahoma (10), Georgia (11) and South Carolina (18).
"@JoshPateCFB doubting @KirbySmartUGA is amazing. There’s no walking this back. I am too** excited for the season," a fan said.
"Bama fan Pate Engagement farming again 🥱," another fan said.
"Putting clemson at number 1 has got to be rage bait lol," one fan tweeted.
While Pate didn't offer any explanation for his rankings on X, he went into detail during his show on Sunday.
Josh Pate gives his reasons for ranking Clemson as top team
Josh Pate explained every team ranked in the top 20 briefly. When it came to the No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers, he cited that they are bringing their coach and both coordinators back, while also having Cade Klubnik under center for another year.
"I just felt like they've built towards 2025," Pate said on Sunday, via 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' "I felt like last year, you could feel that momentum sort of later in the year, the South Carolina game notwithstanding. But the thing I paid attention to with them: the best wide receiver room I've seen them have in several years and they got NFL talent on every level of the defense.
Clemson finished the 2024 season with a 10-4 (7-1 ACC) overall record. They made the College Football Playoff by defeating the SMU Mustangs in the ACC championship game, but lost 38-24 to Texas in the first round.
Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.