“Dumbest thing I ever saw”: CFB fans leave blunt opinions on Josh Pate’s post-spring top 20 rankings

CBS college football insider Josh Pate released his post-spring top 20 rankings on Monday, and some fans were stunned by some of the teams on his list.

Ad

Pate tweeted his rankings, and fans weren't shy about expressing their displeasure. Some questioned if it was a football top 20, while others warned the insider that he could have a long day reading the comments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dumbest thing I ever saw," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What sport are you ranking here?" another fan wrote.

"Brother I’m not gonna say anything but good luck it’s gonna be a rough morning on here 😂," one fan commented.

Some criticized Pate as they believed he had some teams ranked too high, particularly the No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers. Most analysts are leaning towards programs coming off more successful seasons, like Texas or Penn State.

Ad

Among the other teams most questioned in the rankings were Alabama (4), Oklahoma (10), Georgia (11) and South Carolina (18).

"@JoshPateCFB doubting @KirbySmartUGA is amazing. There’s no walking this back. I am too** excited for the season," a fan said.

"Bama fan Pate Engagement farming again 🥱," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Putting clemson at number 1 has got to be rage bait lol," one fan tweeted.

While Pate didn't offer any explanation for his rankings on X, he went into detail during his show on Sunday.

Josh Pate gives his reasons for ranking Clemson as top team

Josh Pate explained every team ranked in the top 20 briefly. When it came to the No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers, he cited that they are bringing their coach and both coordinators back, while also having Cade Klubnik under center for another year.

Ad

"I just felt like they've built towards 2025," Pate said on Sunday, via 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' "I felt like last year, you could feel that momentum sort of later in the year, the South Carolina game notwithstanding. But the thing I paid attention to with them: the best wide receiver room I've seen them have in several years and they got NFL talent on every level of the defense.

Clemson finished the 2024 season with a 10-4 (7-1 ACC) overall record. They made the College Football Playoff by defeating the SMU Mustangs in the ACC championship game, but lost 38-24 to Texas in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.