  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Dylan Raiola gonna transfer to Texas Tech": CFB fans react as Nebraska QB impersonates Patrick Mahomes in 30-27 loss to Michigan

"Dylan Raiola gonna transfer to Texas Tech": CFB fans react as Nebraska QB impersonates Patrick Mahomes in 30-27 loss to Michigan

By Maliha
Modified Sep 21, 2025 05:40 GMT
Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes (Credit- Getty)
Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes (Credit- Getty)

No. 21 Michigan handed Dylan Raiola’s Nebraska squad a 30-27 defeat on Saturday. It extends the Cornhuskers’ losing streak against ranked opponents to 28 games.

Ad

During the game, Fox College Football shared a clip showing Raiola striking a flexing pose reminiscent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since the start of the 2024 season, Raiola has frequently been likened to Mahomes due to his jersey number and hairstyle. The latest flex fueled more chatter, as fans accused him of copying the Chiefs star.

“Dylan Raiola gonna transfer to Texas Tech at the end of the season to continue copying everything Patrick Mahomes does,” a fan said.
Ad
“So lame and weird lol. Be yourself kid,” one said.
“He can't come up with anything original,” a person said.
“He's definitely cosplaying Mahomes. He is even playing for a mid team. It's going too far,” a fan added.

In Saturday’s game, Nebraska trailed 17-10 at halftime when Raiola threw a 52-yard Hail Mary from his own 48-yard line to wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. It also earned comparisons to Mahomes, with some fans claiming even Mahomes couldn’t pull that off.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nebraska fans defended Raiola against the criticism over the flexing celebration.

“Flexing is Mahomes?” a fan quipped.
“Oh wow, I didn’t realize Mahomes trademarked the flexing celebration,” one said.

Beyond the gestures and jersey number, Raiola also trains with Mahomes’ personal trainer and maintains a friendly relationship with the NFL star, who has publicly praised him.

Dylan Raiola gets called out by NFL reporter for copying Patrick Mahomes

Dylan Raiola has said any similarities between him and Patrick Mahomes are unintentional. However, the comparisons in appearance and playing style are hard to overlook.

Ad

Raioala even drew criticism from veteran NFL reporter James Palmer on Saturday, who accused him of imitating Mahomes.

“I’m sorry you can’t copy everything a NFL player does, from his pregame routine, walk, haircut, throwing motion, number, hand signals, the list goes on and on … and then say I’m my own guy and I have my own last name. You are the one that created all of this. So bizarre,” Palmer tweeted.
Ad
Ad

However, keeping aside the comparison, Palmer later came up with an appreciation tweet for Raiola.

“And BTW, the kid can play. Like really play,” Palmer posted.

In Saturday’s loss, Raiola completed 30 of 41 passes (73%) for 308 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications