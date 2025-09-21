"Dylan Raiola gonna transfer to Texas Tech": CFB fans react as Nebraska QB impersonates Patrick Mahomes in 30-27 loss to Michigan

No. 21 Michigan handed Dylan Raiola’s Nebraska squad a 30-27 defeat on Saturday. It extends the Cornhuskers’ losing streak against ranked opponents to 28 games.During the game, Fox College Football shared a clip showing Raiola striking a flexing pose reminiscent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.Since the start of the 2024 season, Raiola has frequently been likened to Mahomes due to his jersey number and hairstyle. The latest flex fueled more chatter, as fans accused him of copying the Chiefs star.“Dylan Raiola gonna transfer to Texas Tech at the end of the season to continue copying everything Patrick Mahomes does,” a fan said.“So lame and weird lol. Be yourself kid,” one said.“He can't come up with anything original,” a person said.“He's definitely cosplaying Mahomes. He is even playing for a mid team. It's going too far,” a fan added.In Saturday’s game, Nebraska trailed 17-10 at halftime when Raiola threw a 52-yard Hail Mary from his own 48-yard line to wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. It also earned comparisons to Mahomes, with some fans claiming even Mahomes couldn’t pull that off.Meanwhile, Nebraska fans defended Raiola against the criticism over the flexing celebration.“Flexing is Mahomes?” a fan quipped.“Oh wow, I didn’t realize Mahomes trademarked the flexing celebration,” one said.Beyond the gestures and jersey number, Raiola also trains with Mahomes’ personal trainer and maintains a friendly relationship with the NFL star, who has publicly praised him.Dylan Raiola gets called out by NFL reporter for copying Patrick MahomesDylan Raiola has said any similarities between him and Patrick Mahomes are unintentional. However, the comparisons in appearance and playing style are hard to overlook.Raioala even drew criticism from veteran NFL reporter James Palmer on Saturday, who accused him of imitating Mahomes.“I’m sorry you can’t copy everything a NFL player does, from his pregame routine, walk, haircut, throwing motion, number, hand signals, the list goes on and on … and then say I’m my own guy and I have my own last name. You are the one that created all of this. So bizarre,” Palmer tweeted.However, keeping aside the comparison, Palmer later came up with an appreciation tweet for Raiola.“And BTW, the kid can play. Like really play,” Palmer posted.In Saturday’s loss, Raiola completed 30 of 41 passes (73%) for 308 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.