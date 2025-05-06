Dylan Raiola quotes Kobe Bryant’s 2-word message to make his intentions clear before Nebraska’s 2025 season

Dylan Raiola is gearing up for the 2025 season after he turned heads in his freshman year. Last season, he led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

Ad

He finished the season, leading Matt Rhule's program to a 7-6 record. He completed 275 of 410 passes for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

On Monday, he posted glimpses from his spring training and offseason preparation ahead of the 2025 season. What caught the attention was what he had in quotes. Raiola drew inspiration from late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Chasing Perfection," he wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Among the pictures he shared, there was a photo where he was posing alongside Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Edwards even chimed in with a comment:

“Let’s get it sac.”

Anthony Edwards' reaction

Matt Rhule shares first impression of Dylan Raiola in spring training camp

The Huskers had their spring camp arranged in April as the squad got together to gear up for the 2025 season. Dylan Raiola turned heads with his pocket play and also his appearance.

Ad

“His movement in the pocket, I think, is excellent,” Rhule said in late April. “His ability to play the next play and move on, his checks, his knowing what he’s seeing coverage wise — we’ve added some more coverages — and he’s able to get through all the coverages.”

Raiola has only gotten healthier and much slimmer than he was in 2024. For that in the offseason, every day in winter he used to wake up at 6 am, go for boxing and during spring break he would like to hit the cardio.

Ad

“Sometimes you don’t see change right away from a physical body standpoint,” Raiola said in late March. “Doesn’t change in a day, doesn’t change in a week, doesn’t change in two weeks, not even three. It was just the consistency of staying on it.”

Raiola, who measured 240 pounds in 2024, seems to be nine or 10 pounds lighter already. This transformation will help him do better running-wise, a stat line that wasn't good. Last season, he had -65 rushing yards on 50 carries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place