Dylan Raiola quotes Kobe Bryant’s 2-word message to make his intentions clear before Nebraska’s 2025 season

Dylan Raiola is gearing up for the 2025 season after he turned heads in his freshman year. Last season, he led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
He finished the season, leading Matt Rhule's program to a 7-6 record. He completed 275 of 410 passes for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
On Monday, he posted glimpses from his spring training and offseason preparation ahead of the 2025 season. What caught the attention was what he had in quotes. Raiola drew inspiration from late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality.
"Chasing Perfection," he wrote in the caption.
Among the pictures he shared, there was a photo where he was posing alongside Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Edwards even chimed in with a comment:
“Let’s get it sac.”
Matt Rhule shares first impression of Dylan Raiola in spring training camp
The Huskers had their spring camp arranged in April as the squad got together to gear up for the 2025 season. Dylan Raiola turned heads with his pocket play and also his appearance.
“His movement in the pocket, I think, is excellent,” Rhule said in late April. “His ability to play the next play and move on, his checks, his knowing what he’s seeing coverage wise — we’ve added some more coverages — and he’s able to get through all the coverages.”
Raiola has only gotten healthier and much slimmer than he was in 2024. For that in the offseason, every day in winter he used to wake up at 6 am, go for boxing and during spring break he would like to hit the cardio.
“Sometimes you don’t see change right away from a physical body standpoint,” Raiola said in late March. “Doesn’t change in a day, doesn’t change in a week, doesn’t change in two weeks, not even three. It was just the consistency of staying on it.”
Raiola, who measured 240 pounds in 2024, seems to be nine or 10 pounds lighter already. This transformation will help him do better running-wise, a stat line that wasn't good. Last season, he had -65 rushing yards on 50 carries.
