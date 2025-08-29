Dylan Raiola thanks Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce in 1-word after Nebraska sealed big win over Cincinnati 

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola acknowledged the presence of Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the Cornhuskers’ 20-17 win over Cincinnati on Thursday. The newly engaged couple was in the stands with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.Raiola shared a post by CFB on FOX on his Instagram story and added a one-word caption.“GBR!!” Raiola wrote on Friday.Dylan Raiola's Instagram storyKelce likely did not attend to cheer for Raiola and Wisconsin, as he played college football for the Bearcats from 2008 to 2012. The Nebraska game was his first public appearance with Swift since they announced their engagement on Tuesday. Their joint Instagram post featured a carousel of pictures from the proposal.“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelce and Swift started dating in 2023 and have since been described as a &quot;super couple.&quot;Raiola has drawn comparisons to Mahomes multiple times in his career, and he reacted to the supposed similarities on Tuesday. “Everybody be like, ‘Oh, he wants to be like him,’ and all this stuff,&quot; Raiola said, via CBS Sports' &quot;Confidential Conversations.&quot; &quot;It just so happens he played baseball, I played baseball. He plays quarterback, I play quarterback. I can’t get mad at God for making me look like him. &quot;Every time a little kid around here is like, ‘Yo, mini-Mahomes!’ I’m like, ‘What’d you say? What’s my name?’ I’m trying to be my own guy. It ain’t cap. It’s real love. Mahomes is cool, bro. He knows what it is.”Dylan Raiola’s performance against CincinnatiDylan Raiola made a big difference for Nebraska in its season opener versus Cincinnati on Thursday. The quarterback completed 33 of 42 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He conceded three sacks, but finished with 353 total yards.The former five-star prospect led the Cornhuskers to a 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) record as a freshman in 2024. Nebraska flipped Raiola’s commitment from Georgia and handed him the starting job.He recorded a 67.1% pass completion rate, with 275 of 410 passes for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Cornhuskers fans likely expect a more prolific output from him this season. Raiola will lead the team again next week when its hosts Akron.