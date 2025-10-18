  • home icon
  Dylan Stewart injury update: Latest on South Carolina QB after limping off the field in starting drive vs Oklahoma 

Dylan Stewart injury update: Latest on South Carolina QB after limping off the field in starting drive vs Oklahoma 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 19:45 GMT
South Carolina star Dylan Stewart
South Carolina star Dylan Stewart

South Carolina pass rusher Dylan Stewart was injured in the Gamecocks' first drive of their game against the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 8 action. Stewart was taken to the medical tent by South Carolina's medical personnel before being escorted to the locker room while limping.

SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang identified Stewart's injury as a hip flexor problem. Stewart returned from the locker room and spent time on the stationary bike, after which he warmed up on the sideline and re-entered the game at the end of the second quarter, before getting injured again and leaving the field.

“He looks frustrated,” Alyssa Lang said. “He’s been motioning toward that right hip, trying to sort of work that out. He actually has his hand on it right now as he’s walking down the sidelines with the trainer. Still looks a little uncomfortable. But I’m told he’s trying to come back in.”
Dylan Stewart has tallied 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 13 solo tackles for the Gamecocks this season. After his injury, he was replaced by Desmond Umeozulu.

When analyst termed Dylan Stewart as best returning player

Dylan Stewart played for Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington and was a five-star prospect and the nation's leading EDGE talent in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. He turned down offers from elite programs like the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators, but ultimately committed to South Carolina.

After a stellar freshman season where he tallied 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, he earned Southeastern Conference first-team honors. During an April segment of "The Cube" show, ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic listed Stewart as one of the best returning players in college football (14:00).

"He is just overly dynamic at a position that, as we know, we've seen over time, that can go take over a game and ruin your game plan," Cubelic said. "He's going to force blockers... Your quarterback's going to have to be aware of him.
"Your offensive line's going to have to be aware of where he's lined up. He changes everything. He changes your protection plans. He changes the plays that you can run. He changes the amount of time you can spend in the pocket."
After barely missing out on the college football playoffs last season, the South Carolina Gamecocks have had an inconsistent season so far, with a 3-3 record, but Dylan Stewart has been one of the only bright spots for coach Shane Beamer's team.

