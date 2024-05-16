EA Sports College Football 25 date revealed: 3 standout athletes to hit the covers of latest edition

EA Sports College Football 25 has been one of the more anticipated sports video games in recent memory. We have learned a lot about the game with news trickling out about everything the game has to offer. Let's take a closer look into everything that we learned through the announcement of the game and what we should be expecting.

This is not the only information that will be coming out though as they are having a full reveal on Friday.

One of the biggest question marks for the game was the release date, as EA Sports previously announced it would be sometime in July 2024. However, we now have confirmation that the game will be available on July 19.

They are also dipping their toes into the early access of the game with a preorder bundle associated with Madden NFL 25. If you purchase the Madden bundle, EA Sports College Football 25 will be available to play on July 16.

EA Sports College Football 25 cover athletes

As visible in the latest announcement, there are a bunch of different athletes on the cover. However, the three college football players that are focused the most are Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

However, there are a few more players that are shown walking through the tunnel. Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins are also seen.

EA Sports College Football 25 pre-order bundle

The MVP Bundle is the pre-order option for the next generation of consoles (Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5). With the pre-order also tying in Madden NFL 25 to EA Sports College Football 25, there is an assumption that the games can have a tie-in, but it is yet to be confirmed.

The current price to pre-order the MVP Bundle is $150. For the college football game, it will include:

EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition

3 Day Early Access (July 16-18)

4600 College Football Points

Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Pack

The standalone pre-order won't feature all of the items listed above, and is listed for $70.