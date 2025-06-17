"Early signs of CTE," "Shameless" - CFB fans roast Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia for taking shots at Big Ten, Nebraska 

Fans have taken digs at the Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback, Diego Pavia, after comments about the Big Ten. He appeared on the Tuesday episode of "Bussin' With The Boys" to discuss the offers he had to enter the transfer portal after last year.

Ad

Pavia revealed that teams from the Southeastern Conference reached out to his family to gauge his interest in leaving Vanderbilt. Will Compton asked him if a Big Ten team had tried to reach out to him, which the quarterback dismissed, and took jabs at the conference.

"You want to play with the best," Pavia said (Timestamp: 2:02:53). "You don't want to play with the Big Ten."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

He added that he would ignore calls from Big Ten teams. Compton and his co-host, Taylor Lewan, pointed out that the last two national championship winners were from the Big Ten. Lewan also told Pavia that the Nebraska Cornhuskers could also become one of the best teams in the nation next year. The quarterback began to say, "We'll see," but stopped himself before Compton finished his rebuttal.

Pavia praised the SEC over the Big Ten because he believes the conference is more competitive.

Ad

"Like, the SEC, it's like week after week after like, you're going to get beat on," Pavia said (Timestamp: 2:03:36). "In the Big Ten, you ain't going to get beat on by the likes of Purdue and Nebraska."

On3 shared his comments on X, which sparked a reaction from fans taking shots at Pavia.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Early signs of CTE. Sad," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Shameless lmao. Bro riding high off the success of Georgia," another fan wrote.

"Dude is name dropping Purdue and Nebraska like Vandy isn't the Purdue of the SEC," a third fan commented.

Other fans took his side and believe his comments were justified.

"He's just spittin' facts to be honest," a fan replied.

"Why is this news? He's not wrong," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Is he lying tho," a sixth fan posted.

Diego Pavia's performance last season with the Vanderbilt Commodores

Pavia is aiming to help Vanderbilt finish the 2025 season undefeated and win the College Football Playoff national championship. Last year, the team had a 7-6 record and qualified for a bowl game. He achieved 177 completions for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns as the starting quarterback.

Ad

On Dec. 27, 2024, he led the team to a 35-27 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Birmingham Bowl. Pavia completed 13 of 21 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vanderbilt star is expected to enter the 2026 NFL draft after the upcoming season. He'll try to prove that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation to improve his odds of getting selected in the first round.

Vanderbilt will kick off the season opener in a matchup against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place