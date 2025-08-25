"Earn your stripes. Earn your teammates": Dylan Raiola reveals Nebraska HC Matt Rhule's first impression before commitment

Quarterback Dylan Raiola’s decision to commit to Nebraska on Dec. 18, 2023, stood out as one of the most talked-about moments in the 2024 class. His dramatic recruitment journey included previous commitments to both Ohio State and Georgia, each lasting seven months.

Raiola cited Nebraska coach Matt Rhule as a major reason for his flip.

“Our relationship is special,” Raiola said during an interview with "Hail Varsity" on Sunday (via On3). “Right now, me and him (Rhule) are like closer than we’ve ever been, and it’s pretty unique. I never thought I’d have a relationship like this with the head coach, especially in college.

“At the time [of my commitment], it was, ‘Come in. Earn your stripes. Earn your teammates’ trust and respect, and we could do something very hard but very worth it.’ His Year 3, my Year 2, we’re ready to go. It’s exciting.”

The commitment also held personal significance, as Raiola’s father, Dominic Raiola, was a consensus All-American offensive lineman at Nebraska more than 20 years ago. His father’s emotional reaction made the moment even more memorable.

"My dad started crying, which was kind of weird, because he never cries," Raiola said. "But it was a moment I’ll never forget."

Raiola’s uncle, Donovan Raiola, joined the Cornhuskers as offensive line coach in 2022, and his brother Dayton committed to Nebraska in September, becoming the first pledge of the 2026 class.

Dylan Raiola opens up about his candid confession to Matt Rhule following commitment

Dylan Raiola made an immediate impact as a true freshman quarterback for Nebraska in 2024, helping the Cornhuskers reach bowl eligibility. The former five-star recruit is set to begin his sophomore season with Matt Rhule's program on Aug. 28, when Nebraska faces Cincinnati.

Heading to 2025, Raiola is happy with the bond he made with Rhule.

"I’ll never forget telling Coach Rhule, ‘I want to make this place home, and this is what we’re going to do. And I can’t wait to do it with you,'" Raiola said (via On3).

“There’s so much power in telling someone that you want to do something together. We’ve been together ever since, and it’s just it’s a cool, cool journey.”

In 2024, Raiola completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,819 yards, throwing 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

