East-West Shrine Bowl (Jan 30): Box Score, summary and more ft. Cam Miller

The East dominated the 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl with a 25-0 shutout victory over the West at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It marked the first shutout in the game since 1969.

There were several notable attendees to watch the game including Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, who was initially thought to be playing but backed off and many others.

East-West Shrine Bowl (Jan 30): Box Score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final East 0 22 3 0 25 West 0 0 0 0 0

East-West Shrine Bowl: Game Summary

The East’s dominant defensive effort and strong ground game secured the lopsided victory, marking a historic shutout in the century-old all-star game.

1st Quarter (0-0)

Both teams struggled offensively, with neither able to put points on the board.

Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt showed early promise, breaking off a big run.

South Carolina’s Tonka Hemingway recorded a key sack for the East defense.

2nd Quarter (22-0, East)

Croskey-Merritt rushed for a touchdown, giving the East an early lead after a successful two-point conversion.

The East's defense capitalized on a mistake from West quarterback Max Brosmer, as South Carolina’s O’Donnell Fortune intercepted a pass and returned it for a pick-six. Another successful two-point conversion made it a three-score game.

Near halftime, North Dakota State QB Cam Miller fumbled, but the West failed to capitalize after Missouri’s Johnny Walker forced a fumble on West QB Brady Cook.

3rd Quarter (25-0, East)

The East added a 46-yard field goal to push their lead further. The West continued to struggle as Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues intercepted Ethan Garbers, ending another drive. Later, Brosmer was sacked, forcing yet another West punt.

4th Quarter (Final: 25-0, East)

The West's final attempt to avoid a shutout came on a 55-yard field goal attempt by Pitt’s Ben Sauls, but it missed left, sealing the first Shrine Bowl shutout since 1969.

Top performer of East-West Shrine Bowl

Jacory Croskey-Merritt was the game’s MVP, rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

The East defense forced multiple turnovers, including two interceptions and a pick-six.

The West offense struggled, with quarterbacks Ethan Garbers, Max Brosmer and Brady Cook failing to score.

