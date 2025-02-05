“Easy to say when you got money”: CFB fans react as Arch Manning’s dad Cooper voices opinion on NIL during college

On Tuesday, during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," Arch Manning's father, Cooper Manning, shared some wisdom for current college players on how to navigate the NIL era and the opportunities it presents.

"I think the best advice I can give is to look at the school, where you’re going to go, and where you’re going to be happy," Cooper said. “If money is dictating where you’re going for the next four years, you’re probably going to make a mistake.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While this lofty idealism might seem something to strive for, not every fan agreed with Cooper.

"Easy to say when you got money," one fan commented.

"Love to hear rich people telling others not to factor money into decisions" said someone else.

"The beauty of being someone who is already rich. Money doesn’t have to dictate a decision, but also you’re going to get paid wherever you go so it doesn’t matter…" wrote one fan

"Uh his company got multiple real estate deals in Austin to entice Arch to go there, but sure Cooper, money didn’t play a factor," a point raised by someone

However, others did buy what he was saying.

"Great parenting on display." wrote a fan in support

Other fans pointed out the resentment in the general reception Cooper Manning's advice was getting.

"Why is it a negative that because they have money Arch does not have to desperately try to get in the league and can develop in a normal fashion?" Was the opinion expressed by a fan

Cooper Manning's life advice for Arch Manning

Later on in the interview, Cooper Manning shared a bit of wisdom he shared with his son ahead of his college football career. To put it in layman's terms, he told Arch Manning to think about where he would be happy when everything went downhill.

“I always tell Arch, where are you going to be on Sunday nights when you’ve thrown three interceptions, got beat by the cross-town rivalry, your girlfriend broke up with you, you have two tests you haven’t studied for, it’s cloudy, and you’re homesick? Where are you still going to be relatively happy?” he said.

Arch Manning will certainly take this advice to heart as he prepares for the upcoming season as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback