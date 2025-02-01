“Ed Reed didn’t care”: Shedeur Sanders responds to possibility of taking hit from Prime Ray Lewis or Prime Ed Reed

Shedeur Sanders has taken quite a few hits in the collegiate career and is likely to face even more competitive players in the NFL. However, the Colorado quarterback has spilled the beans on one player from the past he would not want to face.

During a Q&A on his "2Legendary" YouTube podcast, Sanders was asked whether he would take a hit from Ray Lewis or Ed Reed in their prime. The signal-caller had his say on the two Baltimore Ravens' legends.

"Probably prime Ray Lewis," Sanders said.(Timestamp: 12:28). "Ed Reed didn't care. But prime Ray Lewis didn't care either. But Ed Reed was faster so the force would hurt a little more."

Both Lewis and Reed are considered among some of the finest defensive players to have graced the big league.

Lewis, a linebacker, played his entire 17-year NFL career with the Ravens. He won two Super Bowls and was named the Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Meanwhile, Reed, a safety, played the majority of his career with the Ravens, winning the Super Bowl in 2013. He also had brief stints with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

Sanders, on the other hand, was the nation's most sacked quarterback (52 times) in his first year at Colorado in 2023. He then went on to be named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in the 2024 season.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders set to enter 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders has declared for the 2025 NFL draft after a strong final year at Colorado. The quarterback is considered a top-three pick and many believe that he could also go as the first quarterback off the board.

During the 2024 season, Sanders racked up 4,134 yards passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He scored four rushing touchdowns as well and led CU to a 9-4 record.

Now, it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the NFL.

