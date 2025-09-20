  • home icon
  "Eject and suspended" "That's a fine": Furious fans demand imminent dismissal of UAB player for stepping on Tennessee kicker

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:42 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn

During the matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UAB Blazers on Saturday, a Blazers player (Sirad Bryant) was seen stepping on the foot of Volunteers kicker Max Gilbert.

Here is how fans reacted to this moment on social media.

This fan thinks that the Blazers player should have been immediately ejected from the game.

"Right in front of the referee. Should be ejected.",said this fan.

While these fans think that more drastic action needs to be taken.

"Someone spit on him.", said this fan
"What a thug, lock him up!", said another fan.
These fans can not believe what they have just seen.

"Bro really risking his career to be that dumb.", said this fan.
"Who does this type of shit nowadays? That’s so crazy 🤣 I’m busting up because of how absurd this is.", said another fan.

Finally, this fan thinks he knows which NFL team might want to sign the Blazers player.

"Future @dallascowboys player there!", said the fan.

What happened between Tennessee and UAB?

This incident occurred in the first half of the game between the Volunteers and Blazers. From the UAB perspective, this is a game that they are realistically not going to win, but they could make the headline ls with a strong and respectable performance against the SEC team. What Bryant did to Gilbert will likely put the Blazers into the headlines, but for the wrong reasons.

Luckily, Gilbert was fine after being stomped on, and he has continued to kick extra points throughout the Volunteers' dominant performance against UAB.

As for Bryant, many fans on social media were calling for his ejection from the game, and his actions were dangerous and against the spirit of the sport.

Bryant was not ejected from this game but given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

To makes things worse for the Blazers (and to the fans online calling for his ejection), while Bryant stayed in the game, another member of the team was ejected in the game for targeting Volunteers cornerback Donald Lee on a kickoff.

Coming into the fourth quarter, Tennessee has a 56-17 lead over UAB, a lead that is likely to grow thanks to the efforts of the Volunteers offense led by Joey Aguilar.

