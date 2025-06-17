Elite 2026 class CB Khary Adams makes eye-catching remark about Marcus Freeman's program after recent Notre Dame visit

Four-star cornerback Khary Adams received an offer from Notre Dame in June 2024. Since then, Marcus Freeman's staff has been actively recruiting him. The Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Maryland) standout took his official visit to the Irish this past weekend, marking his fourth trip to South Bend.
This visit was Adams' last trip to Notre Dame before he announces his commitment, and the Irish coaching staff left a strong impression.
“It was good,” Adams told Irish Sports Daily on Sunday. “I really saw everything. I hung up with the players and I got to learn more about the school, really just hanging out with the players. I like the school. I like the values of good football and development."
During his visit, Adams was hosted by sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore and spent time with fellow defensive back recruit Joey O’Brien. Freeman and defensive backs coach Mike Mickens also laid their recruitment pitches.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect appreciates what Notre Dame offers both athletically and academically.
“It's a lot like my school,” Adams said. “And in terms of development and education, you can't really beat getting a top degree while playing winning football and competing for a championship.”
Adams is also considering top schools like Oregon, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina. He is the No. 8 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 67 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Four-star OT target Grayson McKeogh high on Notre Dame after official visit
Four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh visited South Bend from June 13–15 for his official visit. He plans to announce his college commitment on July 1, choosing between Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas.
Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph is leading the recruitment effort for McKeogh, and the Irish have made him a top priority.
“It definitely gives me reassurance that they are a team that has shown consistent interest in me and somewhere that I feel like I'm going to be prioritized," McKeogh told the Irish Sports Daily. "They've just been able to stay consistent with that and like I said, it's a good feeling."
McKeogh is the No. 21 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 8 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The in-state Penn State Nittany Lions are considered the frontrunner in his recruitment, with a 38.4% chance of securing his commitment, followed by Notre Dame at 22.6%.
