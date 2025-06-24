Elite 5-star QB Ryder Lyons reveals one area BYU stood out over Oregon after committing to Cougars

The BYU Cougars landed one of the top quarterbacks in the country on Tuesday. Five-star prospect Ryder Lyons from Folsom, California, ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 class, made his announcement on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He chose BYU over Oregon and 40 other schools.

Earlier this spring, Lyons made stops at Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss. In May, he narrowed down his choices to the Cougars, Ducks and USC Trojans. After making official visits to only Oregon and BYU this month, and canceling his trip to USC, he ultimately chose the Cougars.

In his interview with Pat McAfee, Lyons said BYU stood out because the program was the first to believe in him.

“We were just talking about the scholarship and they were the first ones who did it in eighth grade," Lyons said. "So, they pulled the trigger on me, they believed in me early and that’s just crazy, it all comes full circle, you know.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow LINK "BYU believed in me early.. They were the first ones to offer me a scholarship back in eighth grade" ~ @ryderly0ns #PMSLive

What did Ryder Lyons say about BYU’s faith in him?

This commitment is huge for BYU, as Ryder Lyons is a talented and proven player at his position. Last season, he led Folsom High School to a 12-2 record and a No. 49 national ranking.

Lyons threw for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns in 2024, and 3,578 yards with 38 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023. He also compiled 1,514 rushing yards and 37 scores over his two years as a starter.

Lyons won the 2024 California Gatorade Player of the Year and is doing well in the classroom, earning Academic All-American honors in 2023 and 2024.

He reflected on receiving his first scholarship offer from the Cougars in December 2021.

"They've poured a lot into me and made me feel very needed," Lyons said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "The love they've shown — not just the coaching staff, but everyone there — they've shown me just how much they want me more than any other program."

While he’s listed as a class of 2026 athlete, Lyons plans to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before joining the team, so he’s expected on the field in 2027.

