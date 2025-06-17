Elite five-star recruit ditches Lincoln Riley while USC looks to load 2026 class with top talents

USC holds the commitments of multiple five-star prospects in the 2026 class, including tight end Mark Bowman, cornerback Elbert Hill and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
With 29 total commitments and the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, Lincoln Riley's program continues to be in the hunt for more five-star prospects, including edge rusher Trenton Henderson.
The standout from Pensacola Catholic High School (Pensacola, Florida) has been a priority target for the Trojans' 2026 class. However, the momentum was hindered after he cancelled his visit, scheduled for this weekend.
"I will not be taking my official visit to USC this weekend," Henderson tweeted on Monday.
Later that day, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher confirmed he would instead be making an official visit to Texas.
As of now, Billy Napier's Florida seems to be the frontrunner in Henderson's recruitment. Following a visit to the Gators last weekend, he referred to them as his “team to beat."
“The people around the facility, how they want to use me, and they just show me every time like, you're my guy I want,” Henderson told 247sports.
Florida currently holds a 76.3% chance of signing Henderson, according to On3. LSU, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Michigan and Alabama also hosted him in the last few weeks.
USC set to lock in on elite edge rusher in the 2026 class
While USC isn’t thrilled about the possibility of missing out on Trenton Henderson, the Trojans are building momentum with another top-tier edge rusher: four-star Luke Wafle from The Hun School in New Jersey.
Following his official visit to USC this past weekend, the Trojans emerged as a “dark horse” contender in Wafle’s recruitment, joining top programs like Texas, Ohio State and Penn State.
"After this past weekend’s official visit to USC, they pushed their way into the forefront of the conversation with Texas, Ohio State and Penn State," On3's Steve Wiltfong said.
"I wouldn’t sleep on the Trojans moving forward with Wafle. Talking to sources that spent time with him on campus it was a terrific weekend."
Tom Loy of 247Sports also revealed the Trojans' edge, saying:
"There is real optimism coming from the camp out West that Wafle could eventually be a Trojan."
Luke Wafle is the No. 10 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 52 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is the brother of incoming Penn State defensive lineman Owen Wafle.
