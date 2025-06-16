Elite four-star Michigan commit has one word reaction to Sherrone Moore's latest steal from 2026 recruiting class

Five-star long snapper Colton Dermer committed to Michigan in the 2026 class. The Sandra Day O'Connor (Phoenix, Arizona) standout chose Sherrone Moore's program over Alabama and Ole Miss.
Dermer’s commitment came shortly after receiving an official scholarship offer from Michigan’s special teams coordinator, J.B. Brown, on Friday evening. Following the announcement, he was warmly welcomed by fellow 2026 Michigan commit and four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, who reacted with a tweet, saying:
"BOO〽️."
Dermer is the No. 6 long snapper in the nation, according to Kohl’s Kicking. At the 2025 Kohl’s Spring Western Showcase, he recorded an average snap time of 0.66 seconds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.93 seconds.
Kohl’s scouting report for Dermer is as follows:
"Dermer is a prospect in the 2026 class with elite snapper talent, great size, and tremendous athleticism. He rips the cover off the ball with impressive velocity and extremely tight ball rotation. He has the talent and attributes needed to be a scholarship snapper."
After Dermer’s commitment, Michigan has 10 recruits in the 2026 class and sits at No. 21 in the national rankings. The group is led by five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel.
Michigan is trending for four-star recruit Andre Clark
Michigan has gained momentum in the recruitment of four-star safety Andre Clarke following his official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend. 247Sports' Sam Webb forecasted Clarke to commit to the Wolverines, while On3 gives Michigan a strong 91.2% chance of landing him.
“They are definitely up there," Clark told On3 following his UM trip. "Probably No. 1. I can see myself playing there and being there.”
Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan is leading Michigan’s recruitment of Clarke. He also holds scholarship offers from programs such as Kentucky, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and SMU.
Clark attends Hermitage High School in Richmond, Virginia. He is the No. 17 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
