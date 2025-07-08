Elite four-star recruit Braxton Lindsey leaves Oklahoma fans gasping with fake commitment antics in viral clip

Braxton Lindsey, a four-star recruit from Rogers High School in Arkansas, announced his pledge on Monday during a brief ceremony. The athlete shocked the people present when he pretended to choose Oklahoma, only to reverse his decision and announce he was heading to BYU.

Sitting at a table with hats from different schools in front of him, Lindsey jokingly picked up the Oklahoma hat, prompting cheers, before setting it down, reaching under the table, and revealing a BYU hat, which he put on.

Lindsey ranked among the top 10 players in Arkansas and No. 508 nationally, chose BYU over Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Miami, Utah, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin.

With Lindsey on board, BYU has a 2026 recruiting class ranked 29th in the country. The Cougars have one five-star and two four-star recruits. Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s class is ranked 20th with 15 total commits, including seven four-stars.

Why did Braxton Lindsey choose BYU?

BYU’s coaching staff, including coach Kalani Sitake and Kelly Poppinga, made a good impression during Braxton Lindsey’s official visit on June 20.

“It was really between BYU and two other schools," Lindsey said via On3, "but I just felt the family-oriented people and the culture there was the best I’ve ever been around. I want to be there. I want to be at a place where I wake up and want to go to work with those people every day.

"They were one of my top schools and I prayed a couple of days before to let me know it was right. I knew after the first day there it was going to be home.”

Lindsey was accompanied on his visit by other recruits.

“I was with Nehemiah (Kolone) from Stillwater, Ryder Lyons, for an official visit group — and that’s the closest that I’ve ever been around. Everyone was just vibing and having a good time. That was the closest official visit as far as recruits that I’ve been around.

"… Coach Pop (Kelly Poppinga), Coach Sitake … they loved it. Everyone was excited all the way around. I’m excited to play for those dudes.”

Braxton Lindsey excelled on both sides of the ball last season. He had 62 catches for 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also recording 28 tackles, nine sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles on defense. He plans to play linebacker in college.

