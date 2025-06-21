Elite four-star recruit Dre Quinn's Clemson commitment gets videobombed by niece in adorable clip during live interview

Four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn committed to Clemson's 2026 class on Thursday. The Georgia native chose Dabo Swinney's program over Texas, Georgia, Texas Tech and Alabama.
"After a lot of prayer and thought and talks with my parents, I want to commit to the University of Clemson," Quinn told On3's Josh Newberg.
Before he revealed the name, Quinn's niece popped up and he announced Clemson’s name with her on his lap.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass rusher first visited Clemson on Nov. 2 during their 33-21 loss to Louisville and received an offer from the Tigers shortly afterward. He made an official visit the first weekend of June and trimmed his list to Clemson and Texas earlier this week.
Following his official visit to Texas last week, many expected Quinn to choose the Longhorns. However, he remained loyal to Clemson, which had been his favorite for several months.
“I can’t even explain it, there is something different about Clemson," Quinn told On3. "They have been a top school for me for a while. It was them at Notre Dame, then them at Georgia Tech, them at Texas – Clemson was always in the top two for me. They have been consistent, and a lot of the time, they were No. 1."
Quinn transferred from Greater Atlanta Christian School to Buford High School for his senior year. During his junior season in 2024, he played both inside and on the edge.
Dre Quinn wrapped up the season with 42 tackles (9.5 tackles for loss), 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He is the No. 30 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 31 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Dre Quinn opens up about his commitment to Clemson
Clemson has had a remarkable recruiting run this June. Before landing Dre Quinn, the Tigers also secured commitments from offensive tackle Carter Scruggs, offensive lineman Leo Delaney, and edge rusher JR Hardrick.
In a conversation with On3’s Josh Newberg, Quinn shared why he chose to commit to Dabo Swinney’s program:
"When I first went there, I felt at home. When I first got there. Dabo was very welcoming. All the players felt like I've known them for years the way they treated me.
"They're big on faith. They're big on life after football. Like this they just fit me in every aspect. They put players in the league. Great development, great education. I just thought that was a place for me."
Clemson now holds the commitments of 19 players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation. Quinn joins three-star prospect JR Hardrick in the edge rusher room.
