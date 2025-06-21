Elite four-star recruit Dre Quinn's Clemson commitment gets videobombed by niece in adorable clip during live interview

Four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn committed to Clemson's 2026 class on Thursday. The Georgia native chose Dabo Swinney's program over Texas, Georgia, Texas Tech and Alabama.

Ad

"After a lot of prayer and thought and talks with my parents, I want to commit to the University of Clemson," Quinn told On3's Josh Newberg.

Before he revealed the name, Quinn's niece popped up and he announced Clemson’s name with her on his lap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass rusher first visited Clemson on Nov. 2 during their 33-21 loss to Louisville and received an offer from the Tigers shortly afterward. He made an official visit the first weekend of June and trimmed his list to Clemson and Texas earlier this week.

Following his official visit to Texas last week, many expected Quinn to choose the Longhorns. However, he remained loyal to Clemson, which had been his favorite for several months.

Ad

“I can’t even explain it, there is something different about Clemson," Quinn told On3. "They have been a top school for me for a while. It was them at Notre Dame, then them at Georgia Tech, them at Texas – Clemson was always in the top two for me. They have been consistent, and a lot of the time, they were No. 1."

Ad

Quinn transferred from Greater Atlanta Christian School to Buford High School for his senior year. During his junior season in 2024, he played both inside and on the edge.

Dre Quinn wrapped up the season with 42 tackles (9.5 tackles for loss), 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He is the No. 30 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 31 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Dre Quinn opens up about his commitment to Clemson

Clemson has had a remarkable recruiting run this June. Before landing Dre Quinn, the Tigers also secured commitments from offensive tackle Carter Scruggs, offensive lineman Leo Delaney, and edge rusher JR Hardrick.

Ad

In a conversation with On3’s Josh Newberg, Quinn shared why he chose to commit to Dabo Swinney’s program:

"When I first went there, I felt at home. When I first got there. Dabo was very welcoming. All the players felt like I've known them for years the way they treated me.

"They're big on faith. They're big on life after football. Like this they just fit me in every aspect. They put players in the league. Great development, great education. I just thought that was a place for me."

Clemson now holds the commitments of 19 players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation. Quinn joins three-star prospect JR Hardrick in the edge rusher room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More