Elite four-star safety to make official visit to Sherrone Moore's program amid latest recruiting rumors around Miami, Clemson and more

Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff have intensified their recruiting efforts in recent weeks following the commitment drought that was experienced during the spring. Michigan failed to register a new commitment for two months until Brady Spiegel committed in April.

The Wolverines are reportedly closing in on several top prospects, including four-star prospect Blake Stewart. After making his official visit to Ann Arbor this month, Stewart already has a strong idea of where he'll commit, according to On3's Chad Simmons.

Stewart is considering Clemson, Miami and Vanderbilt alongside Michigan as his commitment nears. After official visits to all four programs, On3's Ethan McDowell reports that the Wolverines have emerged as the frontrunner.

According to The Clemson Insider, Blake Stewart is set to announce his decision on July 13. The safety made this known while taking part in the Rivals Five-Star camp in Indianapolis on Tuesday. He had earlier informed the publication about what he would be looking for in a school.

“Just the right fit,” Stewart told TCI. “Somewhere I can develop, compete, and feel at home.”

How Sherrone Moore’s suspension is affecting Michigan recruiting

Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games during the 2025 season as part of Michigan's self-imposed penalties stemming from the 2023 sign-stealing allegation. The program is also reportedly facing recruiting restrictions that have limited staff visits to prospects.

247Sports recruiting analyst Allan Trieu explains how this is affecting the effort of the Michigan coaching staff on the recruiting trail.

“With the recruits right now, a lot of them are in spring sports,” Trieu said. “They’ve got coaches coming in and out all the time. The (Moore suspension) news is hitting pretty fresh, so I don’t know if that’s on the forefront of the minds of a lot of these recruits.

“It’s more of, ‘How do you make up the ground for not being on the road right now?’ That’s going to be the biggest thing. I don’t think the actual suspension and the hearing itself, depending on what comes out of it, is what’s having the impact at the moment.”

Trieu, however, clarified that he doesn’t know the specifics behind why the coaches aren’t out on the road recruiting—whether the restrictions are self-imposed or NCAA-mandated. However, he emphasized that the decision is unlikely to be the choice of the program.

