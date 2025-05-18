“Elite issue”: CFB fans left excited as $45M worth Deion Sanders shares details of upcoming Nike cleats collab

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is often in the news for stories about his family. The Sanders family is often active in the football community, signing brand deals and making headlines for their play on the field. On Sunday, Sanders shared some of the details for his upcoming Nike cleats collab.

Ad

In a post on X, Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million, posted a photo of his new Nike cleats. They will be white and black, similar to the cleats he wore with Nike during the 90s. They will be released on May 29 and sold at a retail price of $220.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shortly after Coach Prime made the post, fans flocked to the comments with their reactions.

"Elite issue," one fan wrote.

"Love em …. But if I’m being honest .. them DT-96s is hard to beat," one fan commented.

"Wasn't '93 the year you got that really bad case of turf toe?" one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments. One suggested that Deion Sanders needs to make a version with the Cleveland Browns colors for Shedeur Sanders. Another suggested that they should be the Colorado Buffaloes' team cleats.

Ad

"We need a Browns colorway, Coach Prime," one fan wrote.

"Team cleats?" one fan commented.

"Had those when I was a kid," one fan added.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have a chance to land a five-star recruit in the 2026 class

When Deion Sanders arrived as the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach two seasons ago, it had a profound impact on the program. Sanders was able to bring an incredible amount of knowledge of experience and knowledge to the team, and has turned the team around in two years.

Ad

Another aspect of the Coach Prime effect is that recruits are more interested in signing in Colorado. The Buffaloes were able to bring in five-star QB Julian Lewis in the 2025 recruiting class, securing the team's future at QB for the next several seasons.

While signing day is still nearly a year away for the 2026 class, players have gone on official visits. Notably, five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan visited Colorado on Sunday, May 11. According to On3 reporter Steve Wiltfong, the Buffaloes have a good chance of landing him.

Ad

"They got a great shot. This is my first time being there. I really enjoyed it."

Adding an elite wide receiver to play with Lewis would set up the Buffaloes for years to come on the offensive side of the ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place