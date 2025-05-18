“Elite issue”: CFB fans left excited as $45M worth Deion Sanders shares details of upcoming Nike cleats collab

  • home icon
By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 18, 2025 15:13 GMT
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is often in the news for stories about his family. The Sanders family is often active in the football community, signing brand deals and making headlines for their play on the field. On Sunday, Sanders shared some of the details for his upcoming Nike cleats collab.

In a post on X, Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million, posted a photo of his new Nike cleats. They will be white and black, similar to the cleats he wore with Nike during the 90s. They will be released on May 29 and sold at a retail price of $220.

Shortly after Coach Prime made the post, fans flocked to the comments with their reactions.

"Elite issue," one fan wrote.
"Love em …. But if I’m being honest .. them DT-96s is hard to beat," one fan commented.
"Wasn't '93 the year you got that really bad case of turf toe?" one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments. One suggested that Deion Sanders needs to make a version with the Cleveland Browns colors for Shedeur Sanders. Another suggested that they should be the Colorado Buffaloes' team cleats.

"We need a Browns colorway, Coach Prime," one fan wrote.
"Team cleats?" one fan commented.
"Had those when I was a kid," one fan added.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have a chance to land a five-star recruit in the 2026 class

When Deion Sanders arrived as the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach two seasons ago, it had a profound impact on the program. Sanders was able to bring an incredible amount of knowledge of experience and knowledge to the team, and has turned the team around in two years.

Another aspect of the Coach Prime effect is that recruits are more interested in signing in Colorado. The Buffaloes were able to bring in five-star QB Julian Lewis in the 2025 recruiting class, securing the team's future at QB for the next several seasons.

While signing day is still nearly a year away for the 2026 class, players have gone on official visits. Notably, five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan visited Colorado on Sunday, May 11. According to On3 reporter Steve Wiltfong, the Buffaloes have a good chance of landing him.

"They got a great shot. This is my first time being there. I really enjoyed it."

Adding an elite wide receiver to play with Lewis would set up the Buffaloes for years to come on the offensive side of the ball.

