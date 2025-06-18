Elite Notre Dame commit Javian Osborne has 3-word reaction to expert prediction for WR Devin Fitzgerald to join Marcus Freeman's 2026 class

Four-star running back Javian Osborne committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class in May and has been actively recruiting other prospects ever since. On Tuesday, On3’s Mike Singer and Steve Wiltfong predicted that three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald could join Marcus Freeman’s program.

Osborne reacted to the news by retweeting the On3 post with the caption:

"Keep em coming."

Singer and Wiltfong's predictions came after Fitzgerald concluded an official visit to South Bend this past weekend.

“It was a great experience,” Fitzgerald told the Irish Sports Daily. “Just getting to know some of the other recruits and spending quality time with the coaches and current players. I got to ask some questions, so it was great to learn more about the school and what it would really be like to go there.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Fitzgerald finished with 52 catches for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. He is the No. 81 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Fitzgerald is set to announce his college decision on July 5. If he chooses Notre Dame, he'll join a growing roster of promising wide receivers, alongside Bubba Frazier and Dylan Faison.

Devin Fitzgerald is the son of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Notre Dame’s 2026 class also features another legacy recruit in four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr., the son of NFL veteran Thomas Davis Sr.

Notre Dame also remains in the mix for wide Brayden Robinson

Notre Dame has another huge wide receiver target in Brayden Robinson‍ in the 2026 class. Robinson joined Devin Fitzgerald and Kaydon Finley on an official visit to South Bend this past weekend.

“It was good just getting to meet with actual players and get their points of view on certain things,” Robinson told the Irish Sports Daily. “The receiver group is pretty tight, so that was definitely fun to be around. It was good actually seeing where I would be in the system. They showed how I could have an impact. It was good.”

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound prospect is leaning toward Notre Dame, with the Irish having a 75.4% chance of landing his commitment. The Red Oak (Texas) standout is the No. 54 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

