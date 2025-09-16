Ella West responds after fans link Carson Beck to her in latest IG post

Carson Beck has been in the spotlight for the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes after leading them to three wins in as many games this season. However, the Miami quarterback has also garnered attention after being romantically linked with Instagram model Ella West. On Sept. 6, West uploaded an Instagram video flaunting some dance moves while wearing Beck's No. 11 jersey. &quot;Guess who I'm seeing tmmrw,&quot; West wrote on the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next day, West posted another IG video, entering a Ferrari. &quot;Guess what player got me this...?&quot; West wrote on the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWest is a social media influencer. She has over 115K followers on Instagram. Although West has been romantically linked to Beck, the quarterback has not commented on his rumored relationship with the IG model.Beck previously dated Hanna Cavinder, a former college basketball player at Miami. They reportedly began dating in the summer of 2024, but split in March this year. Carson Beck's Miami Hurricanes will face Florida in Week 4 of 2025 college football seasonCOLLEGE FOOTBALL: Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck - Source: GettyCarson Beck and Miami will face Florida in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Ahead of the Miami vs. Florida game, Beck discussed the Hurricanes' strong start to the season. &quot;I think, obviously, the big thing to that is the people around me, today,&quot; Beck said. Again, I mean, we've been playing lights out on offense really, and we've minimalized our mistakes and just been really efficient and consistent. I mean, that starts with Coach Dawson, and then our O-line, our tight ends, our wide receivers, our running backs, we've had a very efficient run game. &quot;We've played physical; wide receivers have made plays on the outside. And again, that makes my life a lot easier, right? When I'm able to go through my progressions, my feet are clean, right? They're not A, getting hit much in the pocket, the O-line is doing a phenomenal job, and when I'm given time and able to dissect defenses, I believe that I'm very efficient, and I rarely miss.&quot;Miami opened its season with a win over Notre Dame. The Hurricanes beat B-CU in Week 2 and took down South Florida in Week 3. The Hurricanes are the favorites to beat Florida with Beck leading their offense.