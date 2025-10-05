"Embarrassing," "FSU education on full display": CFB fans roast Seminoles WR for hitting Steph Curry "night night" move while being down 19 points

Fans reacted as Florida State wide receiver Lawayne McCoy performed NBA star Steph Curry’s signature “night night” gesture during Saturday’s game. The Seminoles ultimately fell to the No. 3 Miami, 28-22.McCoy made the celebration after catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tommy Castellanos with 10:04 left in the fourth quarter, trimming Miami’s lead to 28-9.Curry’s “night night” move is resting his hands beside his cheek to signal that a game is effectively over, which is meant to symbolize putting opponents to sleep. However, McCoy’s timing didn’t sit well with fans, as the Seminoles were still trailing by 19 points when he celebrated.&quot;Florida State players telling their fans to go to bed? This is embarrassing,” a fan said.“FSU education on full display lol,” one said.“Is this guy drunk cause wtf,” a person said.FSU began the season 3-0 before suffering back-to-back ACC losses to fall to 3-2, and hence McCoy’s earned him severe jabs.“Thats an FSU education for you,” a fan said.“FSU is essentially a community college education,” one said.“Check bro for CTE,” a person said.Saturday’s blow to Miami also marked FSU's seventh straight ACC loss.Mike Norvell shares disappointment following FSU's Week 6 lossIn Saturday's game, Florida State started strong with an early field goal and a defensive stop. However, that brief lead didn’t last, as Mike Norvell’s squad surrendered 339 total yards, including 241 through the air and 98 on the ground.Offensively, FSU managed just 22 points and 404 total yards, and Norvell shared his frustration over this lackluster performance.“I’m sorry for the outcome,” Norvell said postgame (via On3). “This is a game there’s so much excitement around — to come up short in this one is really disappointing in every way.”The end of 2024 saw Norvell negotiate a new deal that could return $4.5 million to FSU, and 247Sports stated that the expected cost of his buyout was $63 million ahead of the 2025 season.FSU will look to rebound as in the next ACC play on Saturday when the Seminoles host Pittsburgh in Tallahassee.