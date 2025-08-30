"EMBARRASSING & HORRIBLE play calling": Texas fans want Steve Sarkisian fired after Longhorns' disastrous 14-7 loss vs. Ohio State

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian came under fire after his top-ranked Longhorns suffered a defeat against No. 3 Ohio State in their opening game of the 2025 season on Saturday. The Longhorns failed to get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter as well, with Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggling for most of the contest.

Fans on social media had wild reactions after Texas' season-opening defeat to Ohio State, with many slamming Sarkisian.

"Fire Sark, THAT WAS EMBARRASSING and HORRIBLE play calling. Why hurry that play. Just ridiculous. Texas will be out of top 20 in 3 weeks if Sark is still there," one tweeted.

"Fire Sark! Tired of him costing us games!" another added.

"Yea fire Sark, can’t keep leaving points on the board," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Fawk the texas longhorns. Fire sark," one wrote.

"Texas needs to fire Sark into the sun after this game," another commented.

"Steve Sarkisian watching Arch take the blame for his sh*tty calls," a user tweeted.

Sarkisian's Longhorns headed into the Ohio State game as favorites. Many also believed that Texas QB Arch Manning could be a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

However, after the loss to the Buckeyes, Sarkisian and Co. will have to regroup before facing San Jose State on Sept. 6.

Steve Sarkisian signed an extension at Texas keeping him at the program through the 2031 season

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian - Source: Imagn

Sarkisian signed a one-year extension at Texas in February. The new deal will keep him tied down to the Longhorns through the 2031 season.

Moreover, Sarkisian's one-year extension increases his guaranteed annual compensation from $10.4 million to $10.8 million for 2025. The Texas coach will also receive annual increases in payments, leading to a salary of $12.3 million by the final year of the contract.

