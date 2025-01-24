  • home icon
  Emeka Egbuka 2025 NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots for Ohio State WR ft. Washington Commanders 

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Jan 24, 2025 22:19 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
Emeka Egbuka 2025 NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots for Ohio State WR ft. Washington Commanders (Image Source: Imagn)

Emeka Egbuka, one of the top wide receivers from the national championship-winning Ohio State Buckeyes, announced on Friday that he would declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

Egbuka had a perfect 2024 season. He recorded 1,011 receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns during the season en route to a national championship.

NFL Draft Buzz ranked him as the fourth-best wide receiver in the class and predicted he would be a late pick in the first round. But, now that Egbuka has declared for the draft, attention now turns to which teams will likely draft him.

Three potential landing spots for Emeka Egbuka

#1 Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have had a fantastic season in what was meant to be the first year of a rebuild. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have made their way to the NFC championship game and are one win away from the Super Bowl. This was all done with only Terry McLaurin as a key target for Daniels.

They must bring another wide receiver to ensure the Commanders make the playoffs again. Egbuka would be a good fit and could play alongside McLaurin, creating a dangerous set of targets for Daniels.

#2 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to struggle after ensuring coach Mike Tomlin's win streak continued this season. Their offense was enough to get wins, but it was not special and would easily be stopped. The team needs a star player.

This is where Egbuka can help them. He has already shown himself able to help carry a team and would be a wake-up call to George Pickins. Additionally, bringing in Egbuka will provide a reliable weapon to whoever the quarterback for the Steelers in 2025 may be.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

For most of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders were in contention for the No. 1 pick of the NFL draft and the possibility of bringing Shedeur Sanders to a franchise that likely needs a long-term quarterback.

The Raiders ended up playing themselves out of contention for Sanders and may need to change their plans if they do not commit to getting a quarterback. Egbuka would be a good change to make.

While Jacoby Meyers led the team in receiving yards, he appeared to be the only wide receiver skilled enough in the team with rookie tight end Brock Bowyers also making a strong contribution. Egbuka would provide another skilled target, but without the high-quality quarterback the Raiders need, this may not happen.

