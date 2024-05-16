Emeka Egbuka college stats: Notable records, achievements and draft stock of Ohio State WR explored

Emeka Egbuka has made himself a nightmare on the offensive side of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The talented wide receiver has already surpassed notable receivers like Parris Campbell and Michael Thomas in receiving yards for the Buckeyes.

In his sophomore year in 2022, Egbuka solidified his position as a starter for Ohio State. He recorded 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns that season. His standout performance earned him recognition with second-team All-Big Ten honors.

There was a slight dip in stats for Egbuka in his 2023 season, as he struggled with injuries and appeared in 10 games. He recorded 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns. He got the accolade of third-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

Egbuka is also recognized as a two-sport athlete, as he excels in both football and baseball. His athleticism makes him a top prospect for NFL scouts, with draft projections placing him in the first- to mid-round range, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

USA Today’s way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft predicts the Houston Texans will draft him at pick No. 20 to let him reunite with former Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Why did Emeka Egbuka return to Ohio State instead of entering the NFL Draft?

Both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka were regarded as the top prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. But Egbuka shocked everyone by opting to return for another season with the Buckeyes, deferring his entry into the NFL Draft.

For Egbuka, the choice to remain at Ohio State was not hastily made.

“I probably knew I was coming back like a day before I posted that I was,” Egbuka said.

The wide receiver deliberated extensively, seeking counsel from his family and turning to his religious faith for guidance.

“I took all the time I needed with my decision to consult my family, to consult God about it... ultimately, the Lord led me to return for another year to do something bigger than just for myself. So this season I’m gonna really use it all to dedicate to the Lord and just do that,” he said.

Egbuka senses collective potential within the team, particularly on the offensive front. His last season was hampered by an ankle injury that limited his appearances on the field. But the receiver is determined to make a resounding impact. With Marvin Harrison Jr. departing for the NFL, he has the opportunity to step into a more prominent role within the Buckeyes' offensive strategy.

