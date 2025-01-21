Emeka Egbuka record: Ohio State WR unlocks massive achievement at 2025 CFP National Championship Game

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is going to tell us which team is going to be crowned champion, but one wide receiver has made a massive record. Senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a 12-yard reception with 8:56 remaining in the first half for Ohio State. While it may have appeared as just a regular catch for a first down, Egbuka broke the Buckeyes' program record with his 202nd career catch.

The record was originally held by former wide receiver K.J. Hill, who played for the Buckeyes from 2016-19 and had 201 receptions. Injuries have derailed a portion of Egbuka's season but this is something that certainly helps elevate his draft stock.

Emeka Egbuka was able to get a boost as the second option for his sophomore and junior seasons as he was paired with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, one of the top wide receivers in the nation. Entering the 2025 National Championship Game, Egbuka had 75 receptions for 947 yards (12.6 yards per catch) with 10 touchdown receptions.

How far is Emeka Egbuka from breaking Ohio State Buckeyes' receiving yards record?

With all those catches for wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, he is bound to have a lot of yardage as well. Egbuka had 2,804 career receiving yards heading into the big game versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, he has already surpassed the program record for receiving yards after passing former wide receiver Michael Jenkins (2001-03) who posted 2,746 in his collegiate career.

In terms of other Ohio State records, it appears that Emeka Egbuka is not going to be able to touch them. Currently, he is seventh in Ohio State history with 24 touchdown receptions as well as being 17th in Buckeyes history with 2,936 scrimmage yards (receiving + rushing) entering the national championship game.

It is unclear if he will enter the 2025 NFL draft or return for a fifth and final season. For now, all his focus is on helping the Buckeyes win it all in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

