Emeka Egbuka vs Jordan Faison's statistical comparison for Ohio State vs Notre Dame in CFP National Championship Game

The CFP National Championship Game features two teams with similar identities. Ohio State and Notre Dame both thrive on strong defense and controlling possession. While each team is capable of making plays in the passing game, the Buckeyes have been far more explosive.

For the Buckeyes, Emeka Egbuka might be the team’s most consistent receiver. While Jeremiah Smith is a bigger home-run threat, Egbuka led the team in receptions. His experience could also be critical in a game with such high stakes.

Notre Dame doesn’t boast the same passing numbers, but the team has responded when it matters most. Jordan Faison has been heating up in recent weeks, especially during the CFP. The lacrosse national champion could play a pivotal role in Monday night’s title game.

Here is how both receivers compare statistically heading into the game in Atlanta.

Emeka Egbuka vs Jordan Faison's Stats Comparison for the National Championship Game

Receptions

Emeka Egbuka led the Buckeyes in receptions with 75 catches during the season, finishing tied for 25th in the nation. Although Jeremiah Smith stole the spotlight in wins over Tennessee and Oregon, Egbuka has been consistent, recording five catches in each game.

Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Jordan Faison finished fourth on the team in receptions this season with 29. However, he’s caught 13 passes in the CFP, including seven against Indiana, to lead the Fighting Irish entering the National Championship Game.

Receiving yards

While Smith leads the Buckeyes by a considerable margin, Egbuka’s 947 receiving yards are second on the team and a solid output. He would lead the Fighting Irish by almost 500 yards.

Faison finished the season with 350 receiving yards. He’s been hot in the CFP, amassing 160 yards in the three matchups leading up to the National Championship Game.

Yards per Catch Average

Here, the two receivers are closer. Egbuka has a 12.6 yards-per-catch average, which increased by one yard to 13.6 during the postseason. Faison averaged 12.1 yards per reception during the regular season, and his average has increased slightly during the CFP to 12.3 yards per catch.

Receiving Touchdowns

This is perhaps the biggest difference between the two players. The Ohio State wide receiver was second on the team with 10 receiving touchdowns. He added one more touchdown catch in the Rose Bowl.

As for Faison, he only had one touchdown catch during the season and hasn’t found the end zone in the postseason.

