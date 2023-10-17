Ohio State Buckeyes fans are on edge for an Emeka Egbuka injury update as the No. 3 Bucks prepare to host the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in a marquee matchup on Saturday.

Egbuka limped off the field with an unspecified lower-body injury in the fourth quarter on Oct. 7 during a Week 6 clash with Maryland.

Despite winning easily 41-7 over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Ohio State would like one of its top offensive weapons back making electrifying plays as soon as possible.

Coach Ryan Day is following a cautious approach for his prized asset. In a news conference before playing Purdue, Day said that Egbuka's setback isn't a long-term issue.

Many considered the wide receiver's omission against Purdue to ensure his availability for the pivotal Week 8 clash with Penn State.

"Emeka's a vital part of our offense, and we'll evaluate his status as the week progresses," Ryan Day said.

However, it is still not clear if Emeka Egbuka will return to face a tough challenge against No. 7 Penn State.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers Week 7

In a Week 7 triumph over the Purdue Boilermakers, the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) secured their first win at Purdue in a decade. Ohio State demonstrated a rare fast start, with quarterback Kyle McCord directing the Buckeyes to touchdowns on three of their first four possessions.

The Bucks established a commanding 20-0 halftime lead. The second half saw an additional two TDs. Despite key players like Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum being sidelined due to injuries, the Buckeyes didn't falter.

Running back Dallan Hayden, making his season debut, stepped up with 11 attempts for 6.9 yards. He was complemented by contributions from receiver Xavier Johnson and backup quarterback Devin Brown.

“To run the way we did without three of our guys is a good sign,” Day said.

Kyle McCord completed 16 of 28 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, matching his single-game career high for TD throws.

In contrast, the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3) faced a tough outing against the relentless Buckeyes. Despite 110 rushing yards by Devin Mockobee, the Boilermakers struggled to match Ohio State's offensive firepower.

The victory showcased Ohio State's robust defense (allowing only 58 points all season) and increasingly potent offense.

The Buckeyes will now gear up for a showdown against No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0).