Emmett Mosley injury update: Latest news on Steve Sarkisian's WR ahead of big game against Ohio State

Emmett Mosley has been in the spotlight for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns heading into their 2025 college football season. The wideout is dealing with an injury, and fans want to know whether Mosley will play in Texas' season-opener against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian provided fans with an update on Mosley on Wednesday.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian provides update on Emmett Mosley's injury

NCAA Football: Former Stanford WR Emmett Mosley - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Emmett Mosley is questionable to play against Ohio State on Saturday. The Texas wideout has also been limited in practice, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said during Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference teleconference call.

“He’s been limited,” Sarkisian said. “Which, I think we would all like for him to have been going the whole time with us right now. He’s a very good football player, a guy who had an immense amount of production in only nine games at Stanford a year ago.”

Mosley transferred to Texas in the offseason. He had a stellar freshman year at Stanford in 2024.

Although there's still uncertainty on whether Mosley will play on Saturday, Sarkisian is still hopeful that the receiver will see more action as the season progresses.

“I think, for him, the growth is going to be as the season continues to go," Sarkisian said. "I always think back to Matt Golden last year, where, going into the season, I don’t think I even fielded a question about him before the first couple of games. By the end of the year, he was the topic of discussion. His evolution as the season goes on is going to be really important as he gets more and more comfortable with us.”

Mosley posted 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for Stanford last season. He will want to improve on those numbers ever further at Texas this season.

Since Mosley is questionable to face Ohio State, Texas quarterback Arch Manning might look to combine more with Ryan Wingo on Saturday.

