"Enjoy the 4 losses to Tennessee young man": CFB fans react to 5-star safety Jireh Edwards' bold message after committing to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Alabama is entering the 2025 season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25, its lowest preseason ranking since 2008. But while this year may bring questions, the future became more promising on Saturday.Five-star safety Jireh Edwards, No. 2-ranked safety in the 2026 class, announced that he is shutting down his recruitment and staying loyal to Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama. He committed to the Crimson Tide on July 5 and, according to On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett, said:“No such thing as an open Recruitment when you’re HOME!”Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3LINKBREAKING: Five-Star Alabama Safety commit Jireh Edwards has Shut Down his Recruitment, he tells me for @rivalsThe No. 2 Safety in the ‘26 Class committed to the Crimson Tide in July“No such thing as an open Recruitment when you’re HOME!”https://on3.com/rivals/jireh-edwards-154345/Jireh Edwards is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and runs a 4.4 second 40-yard dash. His size, speed and instincts make him one of the most talked-about recruits in the country.Verbal commitments are often uncertain in current times. For instance, this week recruit Izayia Williams flipped to Florida State for his seventh commitment. However, according to Fawcett, Edwards is “as solid as it gets,” and other programs, including Auburn, may now have to move on.Meanwhile, fans reacted to Edwards comment on X.“No place like home 🐘🐘,” one fan said.“That’s nice,” a fan commented.One fan referred to Alabama’s record against Tennessee.“Enjoy the 4 losses to Tennessee young man,” the fan wrote.That comment possibly refers to Alabama’s 17-24 loss to Tennessee in 2024. The Volunteers have beaten the Tide more times (40) than any other team.More comments followed.“Deboer gets who he wants,” a fan said.“Roll Tide Roll!” another fan wrote.Jireh Edwards is part of a strong Alabama 2026 classAfter shutting down his recruitment, Jireh Edwards follows five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, who announced on July 25th that he was fully locked in with Alabama. Edwards has also built a strong connection with fellow five-star defensive back Jorden Edmonds, and both plan to enroll early in January.The future of Alabama’s secondary looks elite, and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist deserves credit for bringing in good athletes. The group of Edwards, Edmonds and Griffin adds to a growing list of high-level prospects committed to Kalen DeBoer.They join wide receiver Cederian Morgan and running back Ezavier Crowell, giving Alabama five five-star recruits in the 2026 class.