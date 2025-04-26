"Entire NFL has said no to Shedeur Sanders": Skip Bayless airs disappointment after Coach Prime's son slides big time in Round 2

Skip Bayless has not shied away from expressing his admiration for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime. As a result, he has repeatedly called for his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, to draft Sanders.

However, as the second round of the 2025 NFL draft played out on Friday, Bayless began to lose hope that any team would select the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. He took to X (formerly Twitter), to voice his concern about 10 picks into the second round.

"I guess the entire NFL has said no to Shedeur Sanders," Bayless said.

Sanders had been widely considered a top prospect by media members since the end of the college football season. But the narrative surrounding him shifted in recent months. The change began after reports surfaced that he came off as “brash and arrogant” during interviews at the NFL combine.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, following the start of NFL free agency, rumors began to swirl that Sanders could fall out of the top half of the first round. But the slide turned out to be steeper than expected, as he went undrafted in the first round entirely.

Skip Bayless reacts after the New Orleans Saints pick another QB over Shedeur Sanders

The New Orleans Saints were believed to be in the market for a quarterback in the 2025 draft. Many experts thought they could select Sanders in the second round. Instead, the Saints opted for Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough. Skip Bayless reacted to this on X.

"Deion badly wanted Shedeur to go to New Orleans. Now Saints said no to Shedeur twice. But Kellen Moore did just get the draft’s 3rd best QB. First time I watched Shough, at Tech, he wowed me with his arm, speed, height. So I don’t hate this pick."

With quarterbacks like Shough and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart going ahead of Sanders, it remains to be seen just how far he could fall. Even as his draft stock declined, Sanders was still widely viewed as one of the top two quarterbacks in the class behind Cam Ward.

Now with other quarterbacks getting the nod ahead of him, the question is no longer if Sanders will fall, but how far.

