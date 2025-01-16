“Entire state of Michigan will be wearing navy blue”: Riley Leonard issues hilarious remark about arch rivals ahead of Ohio State clash

Quarterback Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have done what many analysts did not think they could. They have earned a spot in the National Championship Game after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Orange Bowl. They only have one team left in their way, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Riley Leonard sat down with Rich Eisen on an episode of 'The Rich Eisen Show' on Tuesday. Rich Eisen is a noted Michigan Wolverines fan, and as a result, he is typically not a fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

However, Eisen talked about how, as a Michigan fan, you always need to cheer for whatever team is playing Ohio State. Riley Leonard had a funny response (starts at 12:45).

"I appreciate you man. I'm very well aware that the entire state of Michigan will be wearing navy blue and gold for the first time ever."

Eisen laughed at Leonard's response and then shouted:

"I can't even believe I'm saying it! I can't even believe I'm saying it! But, you know, I wouldn't mind if Michigan wasn't over last team to beat Ohio State this year. I wouldn't mind it one bit."

Leonard then responded:

"That's also a good point. I remember I saw something that all of Michigan is just rooting for the game to somehow get postponed or never played or end up in a tie. Something like that."

Riley Leonard and Notre Dame will try to replicate Michigan's success against Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in the College Football Playoff. They have won all three games they have played by at least 14 points, and the only game that was competitive was the semifinal matchup against Texas.

The Buckeyes started by defeating Tennesse 42-17. They then dominated the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, the Oregon Ducks, 41-21, in the quarterfinals. They beat Texas 28-14, but the game was tied at 14 heading into the fourth quarter, so it was competitive for most of the game.

However, despite their dominance in the playoffs, Ohio State has not been unbeatable this season. They lost 32-31 to Oregon in October and 13-10 to Michigan in the regular season finale.

Riley Leonard, Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will need to try to replicate what the Wolverines did in the regular season finale to win the National Championship.

