"Entire transfer portal for college football could blow up" - CFB analyst shares unfiltered opinion on Wisconsin suing Miami

The University of Wisconsin reportedly filed a lawsuit against the University of Miami on Monday for allegedly tampering with cornerback Xavier Lucas during the 2024 season. In the suit, the Badgers allege that the Hurricanes made “impermissible contacts" with Lucas and his representatives in December and January, which led to the player’s withdrawal from Wisconsin and enrollment at Miami at the start of the year.

In an episode of the "Locked on Big 10" podcast released on Monday, analyst Carig Shemon discussed the potential implications of the Badgers suing the Hurricanes.

"It was more of a promissory note, they (Badgers) said, 'hey, when revenue sharing becomes a thing moving forward, here's what your (Lucas) payment will be at Wisconsin for the next two years following,'" Shemon said (14:44). "And the contract was one of the first of its kind in the country, and the Badgers were just trying to get ahead of the curve. But then, Lucas all of a sudden wanted to leave. He and his lawyers argued that he was leaving before revenue sharing became a thing, locked in. And this is what I said, it did not become a thing till June 6, this is back in January.

"So, he and his lawyers decided they were free to go wherever they wanted, without a breach of contract. And, again, at the time, there was no revenue sharing, so, no contract according to them. But, Wisconsin begs to differ. They say a deal is a deal, and we set up the fact that revenue sharing is not a thing, but it will be. So, this is going to be our contract, so they think we have a deal.

"By the way, the Badgers are not taking this out legally on Lucas. I think they're afraid of opening up an antitrust lawsuit if they go after Lucas here. And then, the entire transfer portal for all of college football could blow up. So, maybe somebody else will carry that mantle later."

According to the lawsuit filed by the Badgers, they are accusing the Hurricanes of tortious interference and seeking damages for allegedly interfering with a binding revenue-share contract between Wisconsin and Lucas.

According to reports, Lucas signed a two-year contract with the Badgers in December 2024. The deal reportedly gave the football program nonexclusive rights to use the player's NIL, but also prohibited him from committing to enroll or participate in athletics at another school.

Xavier Lucas played one season at Wisconsin before transferring to Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Former Badgers CB Xavier Lucas - Source: Getty

Xavier Lucas played one season with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2024. He posted 18 tackles (12 solo), two passes defended, 1.0 sacks and one interception during his freshman year with the team.

Lucas transferred to Miami in January. However, it remains to be seen what the implications of his move will be for the Hurricanes.

On Monday, Lucas' lawyer, Darren Heitner, denied the Bagers' lawsuit allegation of an in-person meeting with Miami.

