Ephesians Prysock transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Arizona CB ft. Washington Huskies

Ephesians Prysock is set to become the latest member of the Arizona Wildcats to enter the transfer portal following the departure of coach Jedd Fisch to the Washington Huskies. Hayes Fawcett of On3 broke the news, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Arizona DB Ephesians Prysock plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports. The 6’3 185 DB totaled 80 Tackles, 7 Passes Defended, & 1 INT in his 2 years with the Wildcats. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining."

Prysock joined the Wildcats as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He played sparingly as a true freshman, recording 16 tackles. With much more playing time in 2023, he recorded 61 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, one interception and seven passes defended.

Here's a look at where the cornerback could land.

5 Ephesians Prysock landing spots

#1: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies seem like the most obvious landing spot for Ephesians Prysock.

Joining the Huskies would reunite Prysock with former Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch, who recruited and coached him for both seasons of his collegiate career.

#2: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes will need plenty of help on the defensive side of the ball next season, and more than any coach in college football history, Deion Sanders has shown that he is willing to utilize the transfer portal.

Ephesians Prysock would fill a big hole for the program, which saw his skills first-hand in Pac-12 play. It would not be a surprise to see him heavily targeted by the Buffaloes.

#3: UCLA Bruins

Another program that was able to get a first-hand look at Ephesians Prysock's talent in Pac-12 play was the UCLA Bruins.

Several pundits believed that he would land with UCLA out of high school. Assistant head coach and defensive backs coach Brian Norwood, who was responsible for his recruitment, remains on Chip Kelly's staff.

#4: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes, along with the Arizona Wildcats, were one of two schools that had an official visit with Ephesians Prysock.

The opportunity to join the nation's second-ranked scoring defense while playing for a powerhouse program with plenty of eyes could attract Prysock.

#5: USC Trojans

Prysock initially committed to joining the USC Trojans in 2021 despite the program operating with an interim head coach. However, he decommitted days after the hiring of Lincoln Riley.

It is unclear if his decommitment had more to do with Riley or a desire for more playing time. If the latter is the case, Prysock could look to join the Trojans now that he has established himself. Meanwhile, USC's defense has struggled in both of Riley's seasons and will likely be looking for help via the transfer portal.