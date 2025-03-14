“Equipped to fill Shedeur Sanders’ shoes”: 2x Super Bowl champ delivers clear verdict on Coach Prime’s recruit Kaidon Salter

Kaidon Salter will have the unenviable task of replacing Shedeur Sanders as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback in 2025. However, former NFL safety Logan Ryan believes the former Liberty Flame can do the job.

On Thursday, on X, the two-time Super Bowl winner posted a video of Salter playing with Liberty last year and gave his verdict on the new Buffaloes signal caller.

“After covering Kaidon Salter last year I believe he is equipped to fill Shedeur Sanders shoes as Colorados QB1. He’s one of those smooth athletes that make the game look too easy at times. Got a big arm and deadly when he decides to run!” Ryan tweeted.

Salters is transferring to Boulder after passing for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Flames in 2024. He can also make plays with his legs, as evidenced by his 587 yards on the ground.

There have been questions on what the 2025 season will look like for the Colorado offense after Sanders entered the draft. However, Coach Prime and Colorado quickly secured Salter in the transfer portal and recruited Julian Lewis out of Carrollton High School.

While both players are expected to compete for the starting job, it’s likely that Salter, a senior with four years of college experience, will enter the race as the starter.

The Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl berth in 2024. They tied with three other teams for the top record in the Big 12 but were left off the conference championship game because they lost the tiebreaker.

Kaidon Salter talks about quarterback competition

On Friday, Kaidon Salter approached the media for the first time as a Colorado player. The quarterback talked about the competition with freshman signal caller Julian Lewis.

"Coach wanted to see me come in and compete with JuJu, and it's all working out right now," Salter said. "Just coming in, helping JuJu out, also helping each other out. It was the best fit for me, and having the staff that they have here, everybody's been to where I'm trying to get to."

Salter also said he expects to make most plays with his arm, not his legs in Colorado. While he can move around, the expectation is he can thrive on Pat Shurmur's passing attack. The former Liberty quarterback is entering what is expected to be his final season of college football.

