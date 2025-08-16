Eric Singleton Jr. injury: Auburn coach Hugh Freeze drops major update on WR's availability ahead of the season

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze shared an update on Eric Singleton Jr.'s injury on Friday. The Tigers have been dealt a few blows with injuries at their preseason training camp, but Freeze was optimistic that Singleton would return before the team kicks off its season.

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze shares injury update on Eric Singleton Jr.

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze - Source: Imagn

While speaking to reporters, Hugh Freeze said that Singleton has been dealing with a deep thigh bruise, but the player should return to practice next week.

"He's just got a deep thigh bruise," Freeze said of Singleton. "I think the others could be ready by Monday. Eric's probably a couple days behind that."

Singleton transferred to Auburn this offseason after playing two years at Georgia Tech. In his final year with the Yellow Jackets, the wideout recorded 754 yards and three touchdowns on 56 receptions, along with 131 yards and a rushing TD on 21 carries. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his first year at Auburn.

The Tigers will commence their 2025 season on the road against Baylor on Aug. 29.

On Thursday, Freeze said that most of his players picked up a few knocks during practice sessions.

"I would say the max that they would be out is a week — that's what the medical team feels like and says," Freeze said. "Hopefully, that's accurate and we can get them back and them have a good last week-and-a-half or so to prepare for the game."

Auburn hired Freeze in November 2022. He signed a reported six-year contract with the Tigers with an annual average pay of $6.5 million.

Across two years at Auburn, Freeze has compiled an 11-14 record.

Freeze has come under some scrutiny for some of his offseason activities this year, including playing golf while most other coaches were busy recruiting players. So, it remains to be seen if Freeze can lead Auburn to a successful run in the 2025 season.

