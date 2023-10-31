Halloweekend gets caught up with Deion Sanders effect as Erin Andrews dons Coach Prime outfit this holiday season [PHOTOS]

Erin Andrews made sure to show her admiration for Deion Sanders this Halloween, as she dressed as the legendary football and baseball player.

The Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter posted a picture to her story with her take on the costume of the legendary athlete. She added the following caption to her costume:

"Dallas bound in my #COACHPRIME"

The Colorado coach was reported to have posted the image on his story with the reply "You go girl," although no image of this was found.

Andrews was on her way to telecast the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams encounter on Sunday night. The game witnessed Dak Prescott's Cowboys securing a dominating 43-20 victory.

Erin Andrews and Deion Sanders are in business together, through the brand WEAR. They are also members of SMAC Entertainment which will produce "Coach Prime" season 2.

Who is Erin Andrews? A brief history of the sideline reporter's career

Erin Andrews has become a staple of American sports television. She has been a regular sideline reporter of several sports at a national level since joining ESPN in 2004.

Andrews started as a reporter for ESPN National Hockey Night, and worked as a reporter for shows like Good Morning America and College Football Saturday Primetime. She has also been a co-anchor for College GameDay.

In the wake of a sexual harassment scandal between 2011 and 2012, Andrews left ESPN to join Fox Sports. She's been an NFL and MLB sideline reporter ever since.

She's a University of Florida Alumni and has been nominated for the Emmys.

What's left for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023?

After falling to No. 20 UCLA over the weekend, the Buffs fell to an overall record of 4-4. This is still a dramatic improvement over the 1-11 record of last season. Postseason is still a possibility for Deion Sanders and his squad if they manage to steal away two victories in their remaining matches.

However, that looks difficult, since all remaining encounters are with schools that would be considered favorites. They have matches left against Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah.

While unranked at the moment, Washington State was in the AP Poll for long lengths of the season. For its part, Arizona has been a tricky opponent this year defeating teams like Washington State, Oregon State and almost pulling the upset against USC.