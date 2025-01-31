ESPN analyst discloses NFL scouts' consensus opinion on Jalen Milroe at the Senior Bowl

Jalen Milroe's final season at Alabama was full of inconsistencies. While the quarterback was outstanding in some games, his performance was otherwise in some. This is taking a toll on his draft stock as he takes part in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

During his appearance on Thursday's episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN's Field Yates disclosed the consensus opinion of NFL scouts on the former Crimson Tide signal-caller. The general view about Milroe hasn't been so positive, but there's a chance for improvement.

Yates, who is in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, shared that he's been hearing Milroe will need to prove himself over the next few months to solidify himself as a potential starter in the NFL. This is the only way he can be considered a high draft pick come April.

“I think we’ve kind of seen with Jalen Milroe sort of the peaks and the pits with this player. The very good of Jalen Milroe is the guy that rushed for 20 touchdowns last season,” Yates said.

“I think if he runs during the pre-draft process, it’s going to be a sub-4.4 (second) 40 time, which is obviously un-coachable, but as far as his consistency as a passer, that’s going to be something he has to prove to NFL GMs that he can do at high enough level to be a sustained starter in the league.”

Field Yates notes that Jalen Milroe isn’t switching position

With his prowess on the ground, there have been talks of Jalen Milroe switching positions to running back for the NFL draft. The quarterback rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns at Alabama last season. However, the prospect of that is currently unlikely.

When questioned on whether Milroe should consider switching positions due to his elite athleticism, Yates stated that the people he had spoken to still see him as a quarterback in the NFL.

“We’re all-in on quarterback for Jalen Milroe. … I understand why people ask these questions. It’s a natural one to ask since he might be as fast as any running back he’s on the same field with this afternoon. But it’s all been quarterback-focused for Jalen,” Yates said.

“The tricky part about Jalen is that it’s not that he’s incapable of making specific types of throws, he’s not the best rhythm passer yet, it’s just that he doesn’t do it frequently enough.”

The pre-draft talk of switching positions for quarterbacks with superb running prowess isn't new. There were suggestions that Lamar Jackson should switch to wide receiver by draft pundits in 2018. However, he remained adamant about playing quarterback and the rest is history.

