  ESPN college football analyst emphasizes the importance of DJ Lagway at Florida

ESPN college football analyst emphasizes the importance of DJ Lagway at Florida

By Andrés Linares
Modified Mar 24, 2025 23:55 GMT
Syndication: Gainesville Sun - Source: Imagn
The Florida Gators are betting on DJ Lagway to be their quarterback of the future starting in 2025. UF coach Billy Napier selected the freshman to be their starter following Graham Mertz's season-ending injury against Tennessee in the Gators' sixth game of last season.

Tulane vs. Florida: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Source: Getty
Now in 2025, Napier and the Gators are betting all their chips on Lagway from the start, and according to ESPN's Chris Low, he could be the true difference-maker for them:

"There's no shortage of intriguing quarterbacks in the SEC, and Florida's DJ Lagway is right there at the top of the list. The bummer is that he's dealing with a shoulder problem and will miss spring practice.
"It's unclear how much he will throw at all this spring, but he's the heartbeat of a Florida team that came alive during the second half of last season under Billy Napier. The true sophomore can do a little bit of everything, and if healthy, has what it takes to carry a football team on his shoulders."
Recapping DJ Lagway's 2024 season with the Florida Gators

There's much to be excited about. In his true freshman season, through seven starts, DJ Lagway recorded 1,915 passing yards, with 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions for the Florida Gators. His 57.9 QBR was nothing to write home about, but it represents a solid contribution for a player in his freshman year. He also ran for 101 yards on 50 carries.

More importantly, with Lagway at the center of the huddle, the Gators achieved a 6-1 record. That's significant, considering Florida went 8-5. His personal record included a 33-8 victory over the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl in which he was named the game's MVP.

The former five-star recruit was the best addition the Florida Gators achieved in the Class of 2024. At the time, he was considered the best quarterback and player in the state of Texas for his class. He was also a top three recruit in the nation for 2024, according to 247Sports.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
