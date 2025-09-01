"ESPN showed her more than Taylor Swift": CJ Carr's mom taking spotlight has CFB fans fuming during Notre Dame vs. Miami game

CJ Carr and the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish suffered a 27-24 defeat to the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. However, during the game, there were multiple instances when ESPN's cameras panned toward Carr's mother, Tammi, to capture her reactions.
Fans on social media had some infuriating reactions following Tammi's regular appearances on screen amid the game.
"ESPN showed CJ Carr’s mom more than they’ve ever shown Taylor Swift during a Chiefs game," one tweeted.
"Can we please stop seeing CJ Carr’s mom," another added.
"I have CJ Carr mom fatigue already," a third commented.
Here are a few more reactions.
"I've been watching this game for 15 minutes. I've seen CJ Carr's mom about 17 more times than necessary. We don't care what players parents are doing during a game," one wrote.
"Do the ESPN cameramen realize thats CJ Carrs mom and not Taylor swift?" another added.
"Dear ESPN, I get CJ Carr's mom is in the stands, but you don't have to show her after every offensive play," a user tweeted.
According to reports, Tammi attended the University of Michigan. She met her now-husband, Jason, at the same school.
Tammi also worked at UM, but left her job to co-found the "ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation" in honor of her youngest son, Chad, who died from brain cancer in 2015.
CJ Carr and Notre Dame will face Texas A&M after defeat to Miami
Following a season-opening defeat against Miami, Carr and Notre Dame will face the No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. The Fighting Irish will be eager to get their first win of the season when they host the Aggies.
Carr had a strong game against the Hurricanes. The QB completed 19 of 30 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 16 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Although Carter's performance was not rewarded with the win, the Fighting Irish star will aim to lead his team to its first victory of the season soon.
