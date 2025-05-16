"Essence of the book is how I did my job": 8x SB champ Bill Belichick gets 100% real about his side quest after troubled fallout with Patriots

Bill Belichick needs no introduction. He's an eight-time Super Bowl champion, six of which came as a head coach, leading the New England Patriots to unprecedented success alongside one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady.

After parting ways with the Patriots after the 2023 season, Belichick couldn't land a job in 2024. However, he's back in focus, joining the North Carolina Tar Heels as coach late last year. Ahead of his first season in college football, Belichick released a book titled "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football" on May 6, where he discussed the learnings and takeaways from his football experience.

In an interview with Pro Football Doc podcast, Belichick explained the motivation behind his new literary project.

"The essence of the book is just how I did my job and the lessons that I learned in football," Belichick said (18:25 onwards). "I’m not trying to tell anybody else what they should or shouldn’t do — these are situations that came up for me, things I screwed up, things I learned from, success that we had, you know, dealing with some big games and other situations.

"So, really, that’s what it was. I felt like last year was a time when I could reflect on that, and actually, it was a lot of fun."

After parting ways with the Patriots, Bill Belichick got a lot of time on his hands to pursue this side quest as he penned his thoughts from his incredible football career that's still ongoing.

Bill Belichick gets candid on the contents of his book

During the same segment, Bill Belichick said that his book gave an unfiltered look on his coaching mindset as he experienced triumphs, losses and the countless gray areas in between.

He said that the book includes how he overcame two Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants.

"Look, there were some stories that weren’t so much fun—losing two Super Bowls to the Giants and all that," Belichick added, "but thinking about some of the funny things that happened, some of the great moments, some of the great players that I interacted with, and a lot of things that I learned along the way—it was fun to reflect on that and go back over it."

When asked if there's another book on the cards, Belichick got candid:

"So, you know, we’ll just deal with this book for now, see how that does, and see what comes up later on — later on."

Amid his college football career, there's a good chance Bill Belichick could come up with another book sharing his experiences on the differences in leading a franchise to that of a college program.

