  • College Football
  Ethan Barbour injury: Georgia HC Kirby Smart reveals major update on tight end's game-ending injury

By Maliha
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:00 GMT
Ethan Barbour and Kirby Smart (Credit-Instagram/ ethan.barbour2, Getty)
Freshman tight end Ethan Barbour entered the 2025 season expected to contribute in a limited role, but few anticipated he would earn a starting spot for Georgia so soon. Kirby Smart gave him that opportunity, but Barbour suffered an ankle injury during the Bulldogs’ 28-6 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

After the game, Smart addressed the situation.

“Yeah, it was a tough ankle injury,” Smart said (via On3). “I’m not sure — it was a bad deal. I don’t know what the prognosis is gonna be or how long, but it was a tough one to see, especially in the last play of the half.”
also-read-trending Trending
Before the injury, Barbour had earned a starting role in Georgia’s season-opening 45-7 win over Marshall on Aug. 30 and was regularly part of the offensive rotation.

Smart signed Barbour as a member of the Bulldogs' 2025 signing class. The former four-star prospect is from Alpharetta, Georgia, and played for Milton High School in the 2024 season.

Barbour was the No. 12 recruit in the nation and the No. 28 player in Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is one of two freshman tight ends on the Bulldogs’ roster this season, joining Elyiss Williams.

How did Ethan Barbour sustain the injury in Week 2?

Ethan Barbour went down with a lower leg injury on the final play of the first half during Saturday’s game, appearing to be hurt on the goal line. The tight end was engaged in a block when he was rolled up on from behind.

Barbour was unable to put weight on his leg and immediately received medical attention. He had to be taken off the field via cart, with an air cast placed on his left leg and did not return to the game.

Georgia will open SEC play in Week 3 with a trip to Tennessee, but it is currently unclear if Barbour will be available for the game.

The Bulldogs’ tight end room, including senior Oscar Delp, redshirt freshman Jaden Reddell, junior Lawson Luckie, freshman Elyiss Williams and redshirt freshman Colton Henrich, will need to step up in his absence.

However, Barbour’s injury is a huge blow for Georgia, which was already missing right guard Juan Gaston and right tackle Earnest Greene on Saturday.

