Evan Link injury update: Michigan OT carted off the field during Week 8 game against Washington

Junior Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle Evan Link has been a key cog in coach Sherrone Moore's team this season. During the Wolverines' Week 8 clash against the Washington Huskies, Link was carted off the pitch in the first quarter due to a lower-body injury sustained on 3rd-and-16. With the game still tied at 0-0 in the first quarter, Link fell to the ground due to a non-contact injury and was attended to by medical personnel. The offensive tackle was applauded off the Michigan Stadium field by Wolverines fans. After his injury, Evan Link was replaced at left tackle by redshirt freshman Blake Frazier. When Evan Link revealed reason for improved formLast season, Evan Link played right tackle for the Michigan Wolverines under the first-year coach Sherrone Moore as the offensive line struggled. This season, Link was switched to left tackle and he has flourished in his new position in the offensive line.During an interview with Wolverines Wire last month, Link revealed the reason for his improved form this season while playing in his preferred left tackle position as opposed to last season in the right tackle position. &quot;I think I've taken a lot of strides in my mental game and physical, a lot of things that were lacking last year,&quot; Evan Link said. &quot;I think I've gotten a lot better at. I really think that competition in camp helped me get there. (Andrew Babalola) was a lot -- was really good at some things that I need to improve on. &quot;So I have to compete with him and Blake (Frazier) in that regard as well. Really helped me improve my game and take it to another level. A lot different. It's a lot more confidence. I think it personally and in the whole unit as a whole. I think I have more confidence in our abilities as well, too. So, I'd say it's night and day, really.&quot;Link, who attended Gonzaga College High School, Washington, was a four-star prospect and the No. 294 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. He received offers from the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles and the Penn State Nittany Lions before committing to Michigan. The Wolverines have a 4-2 record this season, with a full slate of Big Ten games yet to come after the game against the Washington Huskies and Moore will be sweating on Evan Link's fitness.