  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Evan Link injury update: Michigan OT carted off the field during Week 8 game against Washington

Evan Link injury update: Michigan OT carted off the field during Week 8 game against Washington

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 17:48 GMT
Michigan offensive tackle Evan Link
Michigan offensive tackle Evan Link

Junior Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle Evan Link has been a key cog in coach Sherrone Moore's team this season. During the Wolverines' Week 8 clash against the Washington Huskies, Link was carted off the pitch in the first quarter due to a lower-body injury sustained on 3rd-and-16.

Ad

With the game still tied at 0-0 in the first quarter, Link fell to the ground due to a non-contact injury and was attended to by medical personnel. The offensive tackle was applauded off the Michigan Stadium field by Wolverines fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After his injury, Evan Link was replaced at left tackle by redshirt freshman Blake Frazier.

When Evan Link revealed reason for improved form

Last season, Evan Link played right tackle for the Michigan Wolverines under the first-year coach Sherrone Moore as the offensive line struggled. This season, Link was switched to left tackle and he has flourished in his new position in the offensive line.

Ad

During an interview with Wolverines Wire last month, Link revealed the reason for his improved form this season while playing in his preferred left tackle position as opposed to last season in the right tackle position.

"I think I've taken a lot of strides in my mental game and physical, a lot of things that were lacking last year," Evan Link said. "I think I've gotten a lot better at. I really think that competition in camp helped me get there. (Andrew Babalola) was a lot -- was really good at some things that I need to improve on.
Ad
"So I have to compete with him and Blake (Frazier) in that regard as well. Really helped me improve my game and take it to another level. A lot different. It's a lot more confidence. I think it personally and in the whole unit as a whole. I think I have more confidence in our abilities as well, too. So, I'd say it's night and day, really."
Ad

Link, who attended Gonzaga College High School, Washington, was a four-star prospect and the No. 294 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. He received offers from the Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles and the Penn State Nittany Lions before committing to Michigan.

The Wolverines have a 4-2 record this season, with a full slate of Big Ten games yet to come after the game against the Washington Huskies and Moore will be sweating on Evan Link's fitness.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications