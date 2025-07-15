"Even Kirby has now joined the class of haters & doubters": CFB fans baffled by Georgia HC's bizarre take at SEC Media days

Georgia's Kirby Smart is one of the more notable coaches at the ongoing SEC Media Days. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs coach noted, among many other things, that 54% of his players are either in their first or second years.

This is a challenge, as the two-time national-championship-winning coach remarked.

“What do you get with that?” Smart said.

This remark has led to reactions from fans on the internet, especially on X.

“Wow even Kirby has now joined the class of haters and doubters saying we’re going 5-7," Three Year Letterman wrote.

“I thought 54% was going to be the percentage of players arrested/with criminal records,” a fan wrote.

“Uhhh. That’s pretty normal, Kirby," a fan commented. "Considering many after junior year go to the draft, it’s typical for your team to be up to 60% 1-2 year players.”

Most fans had similar reactions.

“So roughly half his team are fresh and soph, and the other half are junior seniors? Weird,” a fan commented.

“Coach is already trying to make excuses less than 50 days before your first game? Hey Kirby Not Smart, tell the whole world 'What do you get with that?,'” one wrote.

“7-5 at best,” another fan wrote.

Other takeaways from Kirby Smart’s SEC Media Days interviews

The issue of NIL is one of the elephants in the room addressed by Kirby Smart at the ongoing SEC Media Days.

“You can say what you want, but there’s people more in college football today, especially in the SEC, that are comfortable with where they are," Smart said.

"This is a pretty good life. ‘I’m earning $200k a year. I am very comfortable.’ And you don’t reach your goals being comfortable. You don’t attain great success.”

Smart took quarterback Gunner Stockton with him to the SEC Media Days, making many wonder if that’s the confirmation of his place as the QB1. The coach commented on the progress made by the quarterback since the end of last season.

“He does it the right way, Smart said. "He commands the room and works his butt off. I say that because Ryan (Puglisi) does a great job too, and those guys are going to contine competing.

"Gunner’s one of the leaders of our team. You saw that in response last year when he came in after halftime and laid it on the line for our team.”

Georgia starts its 2025 campaign against Marshall on Aug. 30.

