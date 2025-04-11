“Even sounds like Peyton”: CFB fans react as Arch Manning sends a clear statement about his loyalty towards Texas

College football fans are seeing the similarities between Arch Manning and his uncle Peyton Manning.

Arch Manning is set to be the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback in 2025, and there are high expectations for him. During spring practice, Manning explained why he waited as a backup instead of going to a school where he could start as a freshman.

“There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I have friends here. I love this place. I wanted to be the quarterback here. Sometimes it’s worth the wait," Manning said.

After Manning's comments, fans thought he resembled Peyton and were glad to see him have loyalty to Texas.

"He even sounds like Peyton lol," a fan wrote.

"He sure as hell sounds like a Manning lol. The way he says words like “Buddies” sounds like Peyton and Eli," a fan wrote.

Manning and Texas are expected to be one of the top teams in college football this season.

"LFG," a fan wrote.

"Face of the program!!," a fan added.

Manning and the Longhorns will have arguably their toughest game on their schedule as they open their season on August 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arch Manning ready to be Texas' starter

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is excited to be the team's starting quarterback in 2025.

Manning did play in limited snaps during last season but he believes getting those game reps will help him as the starter in 2025.

“Yes sir, definitely,” Manning said. “Any time you can get game reps, that’s just such a help and, I’m really glad I got to play in those games. Just, you know, the speed of the game. It’s also a good way for me to play in front of people, in front of 100,000. That was definitely the biggest thing for me," Manning said, via On3.

Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions last season with the Longhorns.

Manning and Texas have notable games against Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

