"Every game has to be treated like national championship ": Cade Klubnik makes bold remarks for Clemson vs LSU season opener

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has given insight into the team's mindset ahead of the 2025 season. On Thursday, he held a press conference during the ACC Kickoff to discuss his season opener game against the LSU Tigers on Aug. 30.The Clemson star shared that the team is looking forward to the matchup and won't be taking LSU or any team lightly this upcoming season.&quot;We're excited for every game this year,&quot; Klubnik said. &quot;Every game has to be treated like it is a national championship. Whether it's week one, week five or week eight, we have to take advantage of every single week because that's what college football, you know, that's what it is.&quot;He added that he wants to respect each opponent he faces by playing them as if they are contenders for the national championship. Clemson's matchup against LSU will be the first time both teams have faced each other since they competed for the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 13, 2020.LSU was able to dominate Clemson for a 42-25 victory with a strong performance by quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU star player completed 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns to help the team achieve its fourth national championship.Klubnik aims to help Clemson avenge their loss and prove they are one of the best teams in the nation. Last season, Clemson finished with a 10-4 record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. They suffered a 38-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the first round on Dec. 21.Klubnik completed 26 of 43 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.Cade Klubnik enters his fourth year with the Clemson TigersCade Klubnik is set to enter his senior year with the Clemson Tigers. Last year, he ranked 10th in the nation in passing yards with 308 completions for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. His performance was an improvement from the 2023 season, when he ranked 41st in the nation in passing yards with 2,844 yards.One of the highlights of his junior year was in the team's 34-31 win against the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Championship on Dec. 7. The QB completed 24 of 41 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns.He'll try to help Clemson compete for its fourth national championship as he considers whether he will declare for the 2026 NFL draft.