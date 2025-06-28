"Every step I take Deion Sanders Jr. has been there": Coach Prime shares health update with warm post alongside favorite son

Deion Sanders has been away from Colorado practice for most of the offseason since he is recovering from an unspecified health issue. However, Coach Prime appears to be getting better with less than two months remaining before the start of the 2025 season.

On Saturday, Sanders shared a picture on Instagram with his eldest son, Deion Jr., who has helped him with his recovery. Coach Prime also shared a heartfelt message for his 'favorite' son.

"#Every little step I take My son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon. @welloffforever," Sanders wrote in the caption of his IG post.

Sanders has five children. He has a daughter, Deiondra, and his son Deion Jr., with his first ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers.

Sanders also has two sons, Shilo and Shedeur, as well as a daughter, Shelomi, with his second ex-wife, Pilar.

Sanders has often referred to Deion Jr. as his favorite son in the past.

Deion Jr. works as a content creator and an entrepreneur. He covers the Colorado football program on his YouTube channel and even shares some key events from the team on other social media platforms.

Although Shedeur and Shilo went to the NFL this year, Deion Jr. is expected to continue working with the Buffs.

The Cleveland Browns picked Shedeur with the 144th pick in this year's NFL draft, while Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Deion Sanders inked a lucrative contract extension with Colorado this offseason

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders inked a lucrative contract extension with Colorado in March. According to reports, Coach Prime signed a five-year, $54 million extension that will keep him at the program through the 2029 season.

Colorado hired Sanders after the 2022 college football season. He has compiled a 13-12 record across two seasons with the team.

It will be interesting to see how CU fares under Sanders after losing some important players in the draft and the transfer portal.

